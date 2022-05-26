Funeral Announcement

Allan Livingstone Minus, age 68 years, a resident of Belize Way, will be held at 2pm, on Saturday, May 28th, 2022, at St. Barnabas Anglican Church, Wulff & Baillou Hill Roads. Officiating will be The Rev’d. Fr. Roderick Bain, assisted by Canon Sebastian Campbell and Canon Basil Tynes. Cremation will follow.

Allan is predeceased by his parents: Lorenzo and Maria Minus.

He leaves to mourn with cherished memories his Son: Shannon Smith; Daughter: Whitley Sterling; Brother: Kermit Ray Minus Sr. (Rogerlee); Sisters: Ruth Melverna Wong, J.P. (Gordon), Beverly Collins, Lerlean Tejada (Milo); Aunts: Myrtle Minus, Rosalie Minus, Carnetta Minus; Nephews: Keith (Nakia), Ray Jr., Kenworth,Sgt. Kermit, Kendrick (Tanya), Raynardo (Brendalee), Eric, and Kenny Minus, Matthew Wong, Anderson, Chris (Sherry), Steven (Angela) and Brian Collins, Churchill Sears (Ernestine), Warrick Rolle and Fredrick Taylor; Nieces: Lettieann Brown (Lester Sr.), Phelesia Minus, Carla Turnquest (Michael), Valaria Fox (Shawn), Mel Smith, Renee Minus, Sheena Massey, Shanaka Poitier, Faye Lightbourne (Issac), Lynn Wong, Elizabeth Taylor, Toni Woni, Gina Rahming (Cy), Nurse Lindyanna Rahming (Michael), Bridgette Morrison and Melyka Sands; Numerous Family and Friends including: Malcom and Mia Wong, Jasmine and Joshua Storr, Tianna and Antonio Lightbourne, Dr. Andrew Taylor, Crystal, Tavares, Cykita, Brucita, Cruz, Devard, Lesiann, Rayshell, Keishell, Reynaldo Jr., Michael, Makell, Mario, Nikita, Letisha Leonardo, Sister Leomie McCartney, Garth Wright, James Pennerman (Allan’s Godfather), Stella Farrington, Rueben Sears, Rougalee Saunders, Stella Burrows, Anna Lowe, Manencha Bastian, Beulah McCartney, Charles Bonimy, Yvonne and Hervy Stuart, Edward Rolle & family, Errol Bethel & family, Whitney Bastian & family, the Kerr family, Alfred and Dotlene Bain, Henry and Eloise Bain, Lynette Bain, Mihael & Rev’d. Alonzo Hindsey, Maureen Bain-Elis, Norma Bain-Turnquest, Leonora McCartney, Naomi Minus-Williams, Allison Phillips, Claudine Minus, Glen Minus, Audrey Deveaux, Lavanda McPhee, Dr. Carolyn Roberts, Jenniemae Minus, Delores Dawkins, Ruthann Rolle, Janice Minus, Ikena Johnson, Durant Minus, Jeanie Minus, Debbie Minus, Deborah Outten, Geraldine Mannett, Alice Minus, Charles Collins, Lois Albury, Anthony and Yvonne Willams, Godfrey Cash, Phillip Pickstock, Stafford Ferguson, Ansel Braynen, Darrold Miller & family, the Minnie Street Family, the entire Lisbon Creek & Mangrove community; and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects at Cedar Crest Funeral Home and Crematorium Ltd, Robinson and Baillou Hill Roads, on Friday, from 12 noon to 5pm.