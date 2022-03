Allan Symonette, 74 yrs., a resident of Meltora Hyde Park, Sea Breeze Estates & formerly of Eleuthera, died at PMH on Saturday, March 19, 2022.

He is survived by his 1 daughter: Jacqueline Turnquest; 2 sons: Anthon Rolle & Matt Sweeting; 2 sisters: Rose Cartwright & Naomi Johnson; 2 brothers: Andrew Griffin & Mike Coakley; 1 brother-in-law: Ricky Johnson; numerous nieces, nephews & a host of other relatives & friends.