Alleged suicide victim’s message before death

Carissa Culmer, 25, the mother of a two-year-old boy, sent a message to her best friend saying she could not continue living, less than an hour before she was found hanging in a hotel room in Cable Beach around 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Rosanna Cooper, 28, said she did not receive the message, which was sent at 7:30 p.m., until midnight, because her phone was off.

“She was just explaining how she just couldn’t take life no more and how she is so sorry that she has to do what she has to do and she is so tired…,” Cooper told The Nassau Guardian.

“The last thing she said was to make sure her son go with Natalie and she told me to tell her son that she is sorry for the decision she made.”

Cooper said she was not surprised to learn about the death of her friend of 18 years.

She said Culmer was struggling with depression.

“I had to encourage her and tell her that she has a child to live for,” Cooper said.

“On numerous occasions, I had to tell her, ‘Don’t do it. It ain’t worth it. It ain’t worth leaving your child and that would be a very selfish move.’”

Culmer and her son were staying at the Land Shark Hotel, a place used by the Department of Social Services, to house individuals who are in dire need.

Her son was in the room with her when she allegedly killed herself, police said.

Culmer, who was adopted at the age of two, often posted on Facebook about her son who she described as her “whole heart”.

Three months ago, she shared a photo of him with the caption, “It’s All About Me & You All 2022 #newbeginnings”. Her son will turn three on March 31 and Culmer would have turned 26 on March 21.

Culmer described herself as a survivor of domestic violence and often used her Facebook page to speak out about her experience.

On November 17, 2021, she went live on Facebook to speak about her abuse.

“This been happening for a year and couple months,” Culmer said as she cried.

“I finally get on my feet. I finally decide I want better for myself and it’s like I’m living in fear. I’m living in fear because I did everything he said I couldn’t do. This is so wrong. It’s like he’s on probation. He’s on probation right now. He’s on probation and he is still coming to my place.

“He [already] write ‘kill you’ three times on my porch. The judge tell him he can’t be [any]where around me. He’s causing problems for me where I’m staying. … I’m doing everything for myself, so why do I have to be looking over my shoulder every time?”

In the 20-minute long video, a seemingly scared Culmer pleaded for help as she recalled harrowing incidents with her abuser.

Her story gained nationwide attention and resulted in her being a guest of Senate President Lashell Adderley for a Senate proceeding in December.

During that proceeding, Adderley called on legislators to act immediately to protect victims of domestic violence and put an end to gender-based violence.

“The continuous courage and fortitude demonstrated by vulnerable women like Carissa Culmer, who stand and say a resounding no to the traumatic stress and pain of domestic violence, must be supported by the enforcement of legislation, policies, and procedures to eradicate gender-based violence,” Adderley said.

Culmer thanked Adderley and Minister of State for Social Services Lisa Rahming for their assistance and encouragement.

In a joint statement on Friday, Adderley and Rahming said they were deeply saddened by Culmer’s death.

They described her as “a lovely and kindhearted young woman who so desperately wanted to make a difference in her life and our beloved country”.

“We first became aware of Carissa’s acute crisis in December 2021, when her story of being a victim of domestic violence became viral. Senator Adderley immediately contacted her, and invited her to attend a Senate session as her personal guest to bring awareness to domestic violence,” the statement reads.

“Minister Rahming was able to secure resources to assist Carissa and her son and invited her to address Urban Renewal’s Domestic Violence Training Session.”

Adderley and Rahming said they stand resolute in continuing the fight against gender-based violence and mental health issues and advised that a gender-based violence bill and mental health legislation are under “active review”.

They said drafts to Cabinet and Parliament are “forthcoming”.

In another statement, Minister of Social Services Obie Wilchcombe said, “I am advised that Ms. Culmer was nurtured in our child care facilities as an adolescent and showed much promise when she eventually exited the system.”

Wilchombe added, “It is the mandate of the Department of Social Services to respond in the most timely, effective, efficient and compassionate manner to the changing social needs of all citizens through the various services provided by our agencies. It is most unfortunate that Ms. Culmer had to endure the circumstances that ended in her untimely death.”