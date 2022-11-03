BUTLERS‘ FUNERAL HOMES and CREMATORIUM

Funeral Service

Funeral Service for the late Allen Charles Smith age 90 years a resident of

Monastery Park, Nassau, The Bahamas, who died on October 12, 2022 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida will be held on Saturday, November 05, 2022, 10:00 a.m. at Myles Munroe Diplomat Centre, Carmichael Road. Officiating will be Dr. David Burrows, Pastor Kersch Darville and Pastor Patrick Rolle. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens & Mausoleum, John F. Kennedy Drive and Gladstone Road.

Predeceased by his wife Naomi Smith.

Left to celebrate his life and cherish his memories are his Sons: Anthony, Timothy, Allen, Andrew; Daughters: Joanne Johnson, Charlene Bullard, Betty Vonham, Carol Hepple; Brother: Earl Smith; Sisters: Rosalie Sminns, Patricia Butler, Sherilee Smith; Grandchildren: Louis, Johnathan (Essenly) Smith, Chayil Smith, Katrina (Cory) Gravenande, Eric, Cara (Jorge) Manchame, Joel Johnson, Micah Archer, Eden, Ariel and India Bullard, Jabriel, Breshea and Abria Smith, Brittany and Cameron Hepple, Nicolas VonHamm, Tamika Cartwright , Tafadzwa; Great Grandchildren: Shyann, Lalya and Malachi Mclain, London and Nova Smith, Christa, Wilson, Cayelyn and Chloe Manchame, Charlie and Christian Gravenande, Mateo Cartwright, Amado Cartwright; Son-in-law: Carl Bullard; Daughters-in-law: Sharon Smith, Andy Smith, and Raquel Smith; Sister-in-law: Lillymae Lockhart; Nieces and Nephews: Joanna Smith, Elizabeth (Stanley) Brown, Leon and Roselee Smith, Freeport, Stephen (Daffla) Curry, Trevor (Tamara) and Tomiko Miller, Julia (Ulrick) Smith, Charmaine (Bnjarni) Samenso, Iceland, Amanda Butler, Plantation, Florida, Chad Russell, Joanna (Donovan) Chandler, Miami, Florida, Christopher, David and Patrick Smith, Miami, Florida and Teron (Leshan) Cartwright, David Smith, Maude Lockhart, Enique Farrington, Endrineice Babbs and Endera Backford, Harrison Lockhart and Mario Backford.; Cousins: Beulah Mae Smith, Harl Kemp and Ivan Gibson, Miami Fl, Brethamae Smith West Palm Beach, Kathleen Waren, Angie Achara, Danny Knowles, Geneva, Doreen and Bradley Smith, Shirley Nottage, Marva, Angie, Lana, Eleanor, Teddy, Billy and Gordon Smith, Janice Butler, Rev. Pratt and Esther Minnis and The McPhee family.The Descendants of Eulese Strachan, Kathleen Smith, Evelyn Smith, Sam Knowles, David Knowles, Clarence Knowles and Isaiah Knowles; Other Relatives and Friends including: Pearlene Bullard and Family, David Pratt and Family, Rev. Hensel Kemp and family, The Johnson family, Rev. Alfred Stewart and Family, Rev Yelverton Cox and family, Rev. Ivan Butler and Family, Bishop Ros Davis and family, Kendra Smith, Judy Williams and family, Pastor Kathy Johnson and family, Temple of Deliverance Harbour Island, Cranston Patram, Rudy Rolle, Bishop Stephen and Lady Russel, Prophet Edmund Poole, Pastor Larry Hearts Sterling Ill., Dr. Philip Ritcher Gaithersburg MD, Apostle Eric Morrison Riverside, California, Dr. Mark Thomas Corona, California, Bishop Abraham Essien, Fiat, Italy, Dr. Dave and Angie Burrows and the Entire Bahamas Faith Ministry Family, Pastor Kersh and Suzette Darville, Pastor Sheena Pinder, Pastor Pat and Adline Rolle, Pastor Henry and Shelia Francis, Pastor Ronald and Cleomi Sutherland, Pastor Solomon and Sharon Campbell, Pastor Allen Munroe, Dr. H A Simmons and family, Pastor Ingrid Johnson and the Prayer and Intercessory Team, Pastor Barbra Lockhart, Min. Fritz Swan, Oden and Sharon Moss, Johnnie and Emily Swan, Christine and the Munroe Sisters, The Diplomat Singers, Pastor Arnold Farquharson and family, Pastor Heuter Rolle and Salem Baptist Church Family, Shannel and Beryn Neely, Sister Cypriana McDonald, Sister Vernika Thompson, Sister Beverley Storr, Linda Evans, Min. Gene and Letheria Lockhart, Philippa Smith, Mrs. Mariam Coakley, Mrs. Andrea Major and family, Deacon Shari Pinder, Rhema Salon, The Historical Society, Bahamas National Pride Association, Terry Delancy and Virgo Rental and many others.

Special Thanks to: Nurse Yvonne Ellington, Vitas at Florida Medical Centre-Nurses and Staff, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

Relatives and friends may pay their last respects at Butlers’ Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Ernest and York Streets, on Friday, November 4, 2022 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. On Saturday November 05, 2022 at the church from 9:00 a.m. until service.

Current Emergency COVID-19 regulations are in effect.

Social Distancing and Face Masks may be enforced.