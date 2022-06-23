BUTLERS’ FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORIUM

Graveside Funeral Service

Graveside Funeral Service for the late Alma Cox, age 84 years, a resident of McKinney Avenue, Stapledon Gardens, formerly of Knowles’, Cat Island, who died on Thursday June 16, 2022 will be at 11:0a.m. on Tuesday June 28, 2022 at Lakeview Memorial Gardens & Mausoleum, John F. Kennedy Drive and Gladstone Road. Officiating will be Rev. Thelma Williamson and Rev. Howard Williamson.

Current Government COVID-19 regulations are in effect

Cherished memories will linger in the hearts of her Sons: Rick and Kirt Cox: Grand Children: Rickyme, Rickell, Rickera and Rick Jr; Great Grand Daughter: Reign Cox; Step Children: Perry Cox, Joseph Gordon, Berthamae Woodside; Nieces: Yvonne Paul, Coralee Burrows (Kenneth) Janet Scavella, Dorothy, Lois, Vernell and Naomi Thurston. Velma, Lonamae and Tammy Edwards, Margaret Stubbs, Althea Hicks, Maydore Poitier, Rosetta Wilson, Diann, Sandra Jane Strachan, Bridgette Simpo and Sandra Edwards; Nephews: Lloyd and Roy Thurston; Dale and Elder Gregory Edwards; Eldridge, Petrocelli, Lindy, Mattie, Juan, Hank, Oleva, Dave, Dudrick, Pedro, Ashley, Carlton, Derek and Laverne Edwards, Lionel and Hartley Strachan, George, John, Philip, Eugene, Andrew, Gregory, Leonard and Elder Patrick Wilson, Paul King; Daughters-in-law: Lorraine Cox, Patrice Cox; Sisters-in-law: Edris King-Edwards, Princess Turner;

Church Family: Rev. Howard F. Williamson and Rev. Thelma Williamson; Rev. George Clarke, Rev. Mavis Williams, Sister Vivian Arnett, Sister Rose Buchannan and the entire membership of the Robinson Morris Chapel AME Church.

Relatives: Pastor William Pratt and Minister Loleta Pratt, Dr. Robyn Pratt-Phipps, Anthony Pratt, Orick Pratt Jr. Princess Miller, Lillimae and Elcimae Johnson, Eulie Lafleur, Sylvia Kemp, Evangelist Mary-Ann Smith, Derek and Kendal King, Marie Armbrister, Prescola King, Dianna Rolle, Isaac (louise) Lightbourne, Myrtis Gaitor, Madeline Simmons, Sheila, Lucinda and Mildred Miller, Deborah Johnson, Louise Saunders of Cat Island, Lydia Armaly and Family. The family extends special thanks to Doctor Indira Jones

Friends: Mrs. Marion Strachan and Rev Dr. Wilton Strachan, Rev.Dr. Philip Rahming, Betty Stubbs, Veronica Brown, Avis Outten, Coral Butler, Shantel Rodriquez and Family; Florence Carey, Dedrie Francis, Christana Brown, Alvira Rolle, Marsha Walker, Genova Florvil, Linda Rolle, Sandra Stubbs, Myrtle Pinder, Elva Lightbourne, Ena Stubbs, Loraine Evans, Staynell John of Dominica, Kim Larrimore, Shirley Gittens-Kay, Dr. Bernadette Rolle, Ronnie Stubbs, Donna Thurston, Lisa Knowles, Kristen Glinton, Floyd and Kevin Collie, Duprena Louichenet, Betty Edwards(Caregiver) and many others too numerous to mention.

There will be No Viewing

Relatives and friends are invited to sign the condolence book at Butlers’ Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Ernest and York Streets, on Monday June 27, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.