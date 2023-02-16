Funeral Service for the Late Alma Dorothea Roberts aged 96 of Passion Drive, Eastwood Estates, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday 18th February 2023, at Grace & Peace Wesleyan Church Bahamas, Portland Boulevard, Twynam Heights. Officiating will be Rev. Emily Demeritte. Interment will follow in Ebenezer Church Cemetery, Shirley Street.

Left to Cherish her memories are her Children: Dorothy Roberts (Daughter-in-law), Perry (Laura) Roberts, Andrea (Gassell) Gordon, Christal (Charles) Wildgoose, Elaine (Stafford) Robinson and Leonard (Marcia) Roberts Jr.; Grandchildren: Kevin (Brodwynn) Roberts, Dr. Rhonda (Dr. John) Carter, Okeda (Edmund) Turner, Christophe (Latisha) Roberts, Gassell (Tanya) Gordon Jr., Nichola Gordon, Lacara and Brandon Wildgoose, Lisa (Marcus) Adams, Brian (Marina) Robinson, Kristen Robinson-Barrett, Leonard (Megan) Roberts III, Summer (Kendrick) McPhee, Dr. Levard (Dr. Rudi-Ann) Roberts, Gem Roberts; Great (and Great-Great) Grandchildren: Ethan Roberts, NyAshia Carter, Mya, Moriah and Melea Turner, Elianna and Aniya Roberts, Alexandra, Gassell III and Arianna Gordon, Dylan and Bethany Mukondori-Gordon, Diyari and Arazand Wildgoose, Chaedyn Toote, Lashae Coakely, Eliyanah Adams, Mila Barrett, Leo, Hannah and Gavin Roberts, Skylar and Karson McPhee, Charles Jade Grice-Gordon, Amaya Emmanuel-Gordon, Kason Gassell Chambers and Imani Gordon; Nephews, Nieces and their Families: Rory (Andrea), Ashton, Aaron, Adam, Malik and Ethan Newbold. Anton (Lisa), Phillisia, Latonya and Eric Jr., Raynard (Tabitha), Damian, Rashae, Tarae, Tarran and Mya Newbold, Asia, Amber, Alantonio and Ajay, Lavonne (Lionel), Krystal, Karlyle and Sargent Kelvin Harris, Kristoff Saunders. Gregory (Arimentha), Margo, Cherelle, Gregory Jr., Aaron, Ricardo, Valance Jr. and Pryia Newbold, Valerie, Raphael Sr. and Raphael Jr. Munroe, Frederica, Robyn, Ja’von, Da’ron, Coryn and Corey Jr. Munroe, Trevor, Mai-Ling, Melba, Melbert Jr., Trevor Jr., Treva, Trevor, Trevon and Trevin Munroe, Marilyn, Indira, Jameko, Lithera, Charles, Areba, Courtney, A’yanna, Jennah, Christopher, Diamond, Christin, Chastity, Charity, Ryan, Raven, and Aniyah Munroe, Edith, Keno, Chandra, Kelson, Shonique, Keandra, Kechan, Kelson Jr., K’yanna, Kierra and Keliyah Munroe, Nancy (Jeffrey), Jeffrey II, Jayson, Kai, Jenae and Jewel Ambrose, James (Ruthlee), Valancia, Arsenio Sr., Jameson, Jamie, Jasmine, James Jr., Alyssa, Arsenio Jr., Arianna, Jameka, Anecia, Alexander, Jaquan and Trenaye Munroe, Willamae Darling, Sheryl Darling, Marcassio Darville, Samuel (Sherice), Samuel Jr., Zion and Shamiyah Darling, Cordell Smith, Clothilda Horton, 5 children: Charlicia Greenslade, Cleondra Dean, Anaya, Anayo and Cloe Horton, Juliette (Tyrone), Tyra and Tyrone Jr. Munroe, Donte’ Darville, Caleb and Azari Forbes; Other Relatives and Acquaintances including: Philippa Armbrister (adopted daughter), Shelly Miller (adopted daughter), Eleanor Newbold, Louis Hanchell, Patrice MacDonald and family, The Archer family, The Wildgoose family, The White Family, The Campbell family, The Stuart family, The Styles family, Cheryl Algreen, Antoinette Farrington, Angela Romer, Eureka Lockhart, Shavanna Darville, Treva Smith, Lennox and Marilyn Major and family, Sharon Curry and family, Cheryl Sands and family, Linda Bullard and family, Terry Joseph, Patricia Beneby, Cleopatra Rolle & family, Angela Tynes, Alma Perry, Roselin Neilly, Annette Poitier, Grace and Peace Wesleyan Church, Providence Methodist Church & The MCCA, Rev. Emily Demeritte, Rev. Carl Campbell, Rev. Cecil Newbold, Rev. Dr. Kenneth and Vivienne Huggins, The Staff of PMH and Neoplastic Cytology Laboratory; Caregivers: Ann-Marie Benloss, Janet Thorpe, Agatha Ross and Nataya Plummer wqa.

May Her Soul Rest In Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44a Nassau Street on Friday 17th February 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday 18th February from 10:00 a.m. until service time.