Alma Dorothea Roberts aged 96 of Passion Drive, Eastwood Estates, died at her residence on Thursday, 26th January, 2023.

She is survived by her Daughters: Andrea Gordon, Christal Wildgoose, and Elaine Robinson; Sons: Perry and Rev. Leonard Roberts Jr.; 17 Grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.