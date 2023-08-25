Obituaries

ALMA MCBRIDE-MILLS

DEATH NOTICE

MRS. ALMA MCBRIDE-MILLS, age 73 years of #109 Faith Avenue, Pioneer’s Loop, Freeport, Grand Bahama and formerly of The Bight, Moore’s Island died at the Rand Memorial Hospital, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Monday, August 14th, 2023

She is survived by Husband: Lofton Russell Mills; Children: Sr. TCN Nathalie Williams, Rebecca Mills, Wisidene Mills-Maycock, Lofton Walter Russell, Muriel Fraser and Sherell Charlow; Grandchildren: Sgt. 2957 Charles Williams, Markedia Mills, Avieon and Patricia Williams, Corporal 4141 Glenn Woodside, Corporal 4140 Garnett Woodside, Anastacia (Anton) Russell, Denysha, Deshan, Deshon, Denyelle, and D’Nae Maycock, Latrez McIntosh, Tanae, and Tanaj Russell, RN Skye Russell, Devaina Lightbourne, Markeka Roberts, Oscar and Omar Ingraham, Natori and Natorin Fraser and Olivia Griffin; Great Grandchildren: Alexander Mills, Malik Strachan, Bella Williams, Demetress and Zamaria Bowleg, Alaysha Maycock, Oscar Jr. and Onesha Ingraham, SaraYa and ZacaYa Griffin, Kymarr Woods and Ayden Lightbourne; Brother: Robert Green; Numerous Nieces and Nephews and a host of other Relatives and Friends.

Arrangements for the Funeral Service are being finalized and details will be announced at a later date.

