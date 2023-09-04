Funeral Service for MRS. ALMA MCBRIDE-MILLS, age 73 years of #109 Faith Avenue, Pioneer’s Loop, Freeport, Grand Bahama and formerly of The Bight, Moore’s Island will be held on Saturday, September 2nd, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Jubilee Cathedral, Cathedral Boulevard, Freeport, Grand Bahama.

Officiating will be Bishop Godfrey R. Williams assisted by Pastor LaQuez Williams. Interment will follow at Grand Bahama Memorial Park, Frobisher Drive, Freeport, Grand Bahama.

Pre-deceased by her daughter: Elvernia Russell

Precious memories will forever be in the hearts of her: Husband: Lofton Russell-Mills; Daughters: Sr. TCN Nathalie Williams, Rebecca Mills, and Wisidene Maycock; Son: Lofton Walter Russell; Step Children: Muriel Fraser and Sherell Charlow Daughter and Sons-in-law: Tanya Adderley-Russell, Devain Maycock and Nat Fraser; Grand-Daughters and Sons: Sargent 2957 Charles (Shari) Williams Markedia Mills, Avieon and Patricia Williams, Constable 4141 Glenn Woodside, Constable 4140 Garnett Woodside, Anastacia Russell, Skye, Tanae and Tanaj Russell, Deshan, Deshon, Denyelle, D’nae, and Denysha Maycock, Latrez McIntosh, Devaina Maycock-Lightbourne, Marteka Roberts, Olivia (George) Griffin, Oscar and Omar Ingraham, Natori and Natorin Fraser; Great Grand Daughters and Sons: Bella Rose Williams, Alaysha Maycock, Zamaira Bowleg, O’Nesha and Oscar Ingraham Jr., Ayden Lightbourne, Demetress Bowleg Jr., Alexander Mills, Malik Strachan, Kymarr Woods, SaraYa and ZachaYa Griffin; Brother: Robert (Glacie) Green; Sisters and Brothers-in-law: Shirley (Neville) Kemp, Elvert Mills and Josephine Russell, Durward Mills, Walter (Debbie) Russell Nieces and Nephews: Granville (Evelyn) Williams, Tedro (Lynn) Williams, Pastor Anthony (Vera) Williams, Esthermae (Pastor Ishmael) Williams, Icelyn Williams, Edris (Leo) McBride, Delores (Michael) McIntosh, Vernita McBride, Mernett (Tom) Mortimer, Othnell (Elmeta) Minns, Princess (Samuel) Moss, Patricia (Patrick) Wilson, Sabrina Hield, Pandora Hield, Tyrone (Francis) Davis, Alexander (Lillian) Ronard, Peggy Stuart, Melvina (Nicholas) Roberts, Lindell (Wayde) Delancy, James Carey, Gaylin (Nakia) Green, Gaylene and Garron Green, Bishop Silbert (Dolly) Mills, Troy, Dale, Johnny, Elvis, Michael, Tracy, Ezra, Paul, Wayde, Glen, Don, Bradley, Julia, Eunice, Julie, Wensilee, Cay, T’shura, Anika and Debbie Mills, Rosemary Thompson, Maydawn Curry, Eulamae, Sandra and Eddie Kemp, Lloyd (Carla) Kemp, Gwendolyn (Peter) Duncombe, Manuletta (Drexel) Bootle, Wendell Rolle, Omese Allen, Edney (Katherine) Russell, Evalisa, Shannekar, Brian, Joshua, Tamar, Joan, Shacara and Waldez Russell, Rosemary (Roger) Moxey, Shantell (Troy) Lewis, Stephanie Campbell, Henza Dawkins, Donna Burrows, Connie Bethel, Kayla Lockhart, Vanessa Fraser, Indira Taylor, Bertlyn Linden, Mary Roberts, Beatrice Charlton, Hazel Greenslade, Janet Shepherd, Francis Deveaux, Maguerita Thompson, Norma Murray, Tania Adderley, Elizabeth Cornish, Brenda Roberts, Melanie Hastons, Carolee Seymour, Fabian Archer, Barry Bostwick, Richard and Owen Parks and Sophie Strachan; Grandnieces and Nephews: Natasha Russell, Shrynal Boyd, Letina McIntosh, Everett Williams, Iris Munroe, Kelsey Knowles, Fearmina Burrows, Donnamae Forbes, Cleo Murray, Janet Noel, Donelle Fowler, Dereck, Ezra, Scottie, Brendamae and Glenda McBride, Queeniemae, Norma, Gregory, Ronald, Michael, Pejay, Shornease and Shawn Minns, Lawrenzo Rolle, Donna Gaitor, Errol and Mirl Brown, Ethlyn, Ruby, Patrick, Kimberly and Stefan Wilson, Samantha Robertson, Santricia Charles, Wiltrico Hield, David Gibson Jr., Melrose, Tyra and Edgar Davis, Elliot and Rashad Ronard, Alicia Knowles, Ellison Davis, Stephon, Alissa and Stevana Thompson, Roddy Nicholas, Nickheem and Nickael Roberts, Anissa Davis, Lebron Delancy, Justin, Octavia and Harriet Zonicle, Orlando, Anthoneice, Denzel, Cleveland, Paulette, Adrianna, Andre, Cindy and Tedro Williams Jr., Catherine and Michael McIntosh Jr., Andria Mackey, Eunetta, Eulessa and Jerome McBride, Jill Langley, Denise McKenzie, Dayann, Julia, Daniella and Jaleasa LaFrance, Maxneka Daxon, Shameka, Max, Maxwell and Maxward Alain, Cristina, Crystal and Robert Adderley, Philip, Trevor, Troy, Troyeisha, Lawrence, Dean, Machai, Edward, Evelyn, Ephraim, James Jr., Oneil, Lisa, Lidia and Lorraine Carey, Shaniqua Edgecombe, and Pastor Keith Kemp; Adopted Daughters and Sons: Shirley Jones-Saunders, Santo Williams, LaShunda “Wendy” Barrios, Susan Hepburn, Sherine Beckles-Bowe, Kyri Ambrister, Michelle Reckley, Verline “Chee Chee” Dean, Macoya Roberts, Minister Mahalia “Yokie” Outten, Portia Williams, Clentona Lindo, Nakia Cox, Madine Gaitor, Makell Wilkinson, Dornell Davis, Casey Ewing, Elvita Smith, and Nickedo Johnson; Adopted Grand Sons: Enrique, Omarion, Javan and Manchello Maycock; God-Sisters and Brothers: Hemelin (Betty) Stuart, Pastor Preston (Lucinda) Knowles, Alonzo Knowles, Roland (Charlene) Knowles, Enid (Nathaniel) Hield, Lillian (Alvin) Laing, Aaron (Monique) Davis, Jermaine (Elma) Davis, Virgil (Roselda) Davis, Atlee (Michelle) Davis, Pastor Quebell (Amanda) Davis God-Children: Mertis Williams, Taleta Bain and Myer Sweeting; Cousins: Franklyn (Useline) Hunt, Charles H. La-Roda Jr., Carolyn (District Elder Roosevelt) Whyms, Jim (Ingrid) La-Roda, Tommy (Shirley) La-Roda, Michael, Anthony, Stephen, Kerensa and Shontele La-Roda, William Deno Dean, Audrey Johnson-Gibson, Junior Rolle, Lonnie and Cedric Rolle, Annamae and Grant Cambridge, Charles Pinder, Joanna Swain, Albertha Russell, Oswald Wilson, Bernadette Bartlett, and Dolly Russell; Special Relative and Friends: Bishop Godfrey and Iris Williams, Pastor LaQuez and Chantal Williams, Arnette Ferguson and family, Valderine Altidor and family, Monica Reckley and family, Idell Reckley and family, Marjorie Roberts and family, Geraldine Bethel and family, Pastor Billy and Laverne Kelly, Pastor Ed and Patricia Ambrister, Genevieve Pinder and family, Lynn Rolle and family, Levy Bowleg and family, Craig Knowles and family, Cordella Mackey and family, Pat Storr and family, Marlon McPhee, Rev. K. Brian Sands, Min. Beulahmae Fowler, Oswald McBride, Frederick, Glenn, Cedric and Leotha Reckley, Willamae Feaster and family, Heartlyn McBride, Louise Sears, Elaine Sands, Arnette Marcellus, Jarlissa Pinder, Joann Cox and family, Quebel Rolle, Selwyn McKenzie, Lenny Smith, Betty Williams, Francita Brice, Wendy Pratt, Leatha Burrows, Ethel Cooper, Delcine Romer, Ricardo Smith, Edwin Strachan, Cow Jones, Craig Martin, Ophelia Brown, Saundra Pennerman, Herbann Simmons, Thanya Brice, Glorian Collie, Christopher Rolle and family, Min. Roosevelt and Carla Rolle and family, Paul Hanna, Phanny Bethel, Richie and Ronnie Kelly, Charles and Sophia Rolle, Linda Turnquest, Sharon Ferguson, Claire Hanna, Joyce McIntosh, Leo and Clarissa McIntosh, Joyce Gibson, Anita Armbrister, Godfrey Russell, Lahoma Cooper, Min. Cheryl Bain and family, Pastor Edwin Beckles, Pastor Linwood and Lisa Knowles, Min. James Edgecombe and family, Min. David and Melonie McPhee, Min. Doyle and Linda Burrows, Dec. James Deleveaux and family, Sherine Hall, Indi Fowler, Rudolph Cooper Sr., Flow As 1 Family (Jenny and Kermit Walker, Kelly Saunders, Min. Orlando and Paulette Maxwell, Seneca and Sheila Pratt, Zankia Saunders, Margaret “Princess” Rolle, Sandra Knowles, Verilyn McKinney, Ianthy Lightbourne, Torry King, James Wilson), Jubilee Cathedral Central and West family, GEMS Women’s Ministry, Usher Board, Youth Ministry, Pandora McKenzie, Miriam Gibson, Mary Wright, Larriola Coverley, Eulamae Farquharson, Hadley and Rena Forbes, Paris and London Seymour, Denell Knowles and family, Rupert and Carnes Whyms, Errol Brown and family, Sylvia Soodeen, Sabrina Sawyer, Alonzo Williams, Stacy Anderson, Jackie Stuart, Vernitta and Henry Darville, Dec. Newton and Violet Missick, Dec. Charles and Joyce Charlton, Bahamas Hotel Catering & Allied Workers Union, Pension Office, Credit Union, Dean family (Hatchet Bay, Eleuthera), Marco City PLP Branch, Moore’s Island, Cedar Harbour, Dundas Town and Murphy Town Communities, Doctors & Nurses at The Rand Memorial Hospital and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous mention.

Viewing will be held PLP Headquarters, East Sunrise Highway and Beachway Drive, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and at the Church on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until service time.