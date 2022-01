Almonica Velzise Williams McBain, 72 yrs., a resident of Market Street & formerly of Kemp’s Bay, Andros, died at PMH on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

She is survived by her 1 son: Fred Williams; 2 daughters: Elizabeth McBain, Eleanor Bastian & Netera McBin-Forbes; 3 brothers: Kendal Taylor, Patrick Kelly & George Burrows; 2 sisters: Cynthia Humes & Rose Burrows; numerous grandchildren, nieces & nephews & a host of other relatives & friends.