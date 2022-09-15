Funeral service for the Late ALPHA “ALFRED” MALACHI COOPER age 91 years of #19 Coral Reef Estate and formerly of Grand Cay, Abaco will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church, Grand Cay. Officiating will be Pastor Teddy Lewis, assisted by Rev. Pedyson Baillou. Interment will follow in Infant View Cemetery Grand Cay, Abaco.

He is survived by his children: Leroy (Iris) Cooper, Shirley Cooper, Genevieve Miller, McHuge Cooper, Judith (Rev. Pedyson) Baillou, Edith (Theodore) Bootle, Golden (Clinton) Grant, Rev. Gordon Ryan (Rev. Christine) Cooper, Melinda Reckley and Yolanda Musgrove; adopted children: Howard (Ilene) Rolle, Sandra Russell and Jeremy Curry; grandchildren: Dr. Franklyn (Dr. Deshawn) Saunders, Elsworth (Shauna) Cooper, Glynnease (Henry) Greene, Shevette (Wendell) Saunders, Chyral (Herbert) Rolle, Nicola Cooper, Pedro Baillou, Yolanda (Roscoe) Adams, Makier (Stanley) Cooper, McKayla Russell, Lakasha Cooper, Charles (Jerri) Moss, Malcolm (Jodicia) Grant, Theodore Bootle, Clinique (Eveton) Gowan, PedDiedra (PV) Baillou, Gordon Ryan Cooper Jr, Devon Laing, Gordina Cooper, Theorah (Jason) Forbes, Tatyana Musgrove, Anthonease (Faith) Miller, T’keyah Bootle, G’Annah Cooper and Ethan Musgrove; great grandchildren: Ashley, K’Ron, K’Lyn, Janae, Farrah, Farrell, Chelsea, Zoe, Jamar, Jamiyah, Jalyah, Caiden, Romar, Mataeo, Pedro Jr., Myah, Tavia, Damajio, Mathiene, Rheanna, Roscoe Jr., Roman, Royall, Shania, Malaisha, Jaceyon, Jaylen, Evenskey Jr., Theon, Camden, Kyrie, Gordon Ryan III, G’Annaj, Greason, Wendell Jr, Devonte, Shacara, Remello, Jamal and DeJon; great great grandchildren: Skylar, Wendea, Jordan, Jerome and Nazih; brother: William Cooper; sister: Nathalie Laing; sisters-in-law: Rev. Elsadia Cooper, Thelma Hield and Sylvia Hield; nieces: Louise Thompson, Estella Knowles, Clarissa (Leo) McIntosh Daisey, Sylvia, Albertha Cooper, Alice (Pastor Ivan) Barnet, Mavis, Loise, Sylvia, Charlene, Beulah, Mary (Keith) Bastian, Dorlene, Ruthmae, Nathalie, Beatrice, Peggie, Brenda, Alease, Min. Melony (Min. Kenneth) Lewis, Martha, Karen, Norma, Vernal (Flavert) Saunders, Denise (Dave) Pinder, Barbarajane, Della, Pamela, Vella, Evette, Christine Kemp and Coral Johnson; nephews: Rev. Henry (Lucette) Cooper, Bishop Clifton (Apostle Carolyn) Cooper, Jensen (Helena) Cooper, Anthony (Monique) Cooper, Osborne Jr. (Nora) Cooper, Leon (Queenie) Cooper, Kingsely Cooper, Ashwell Hield, Adsil (Allison) Hield, Rodney (Rick) Hield, Delvin, David (Lashae) Hield, Pastor Freddie (Min. Nicoya) Laing, Alex (Audette) Laing, Ellis, Desmond, Alfred Laing, Burnell (Chubby) Williams, Wendell Cooper, Daniel (Izeitta) Kemp, Witzel (Linda) Kemp, Rupert Cooper and Terry Hield and a host of other relatives and friends.

Viewing will be held at Caravel Zion Baptist Church, Freeport on Friday, September 16, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and in Grand Cay from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday, September 17, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to service time.