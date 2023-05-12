Alpha Aquatics meet gets underway today

One of the top swimming clubs in the country, Alpha Aquatics, will host a two-day swim meet this weekend. The name of the meet is the Alpha Aquatics Spring Invitational, and it is set for today and tomorrow at the Betty Kelly-Kenning National Swim Complex.

This is the first local swim meet since The Bahamas won its fifth straight CARIFTA Swimming Championship just over a month ago. Alpha Aquatics President and Team Manager of the 2023 CARIFTA team Celestial Darville said that the swimmers are excited to get back in the pool to compete.

“It’s the first meet back – CARIFTA is done – but that five-peat hype is still in the atmosphere. Everyone is looking forward to putting in times that may get them a spot on the team for next year. Swimmers are also looking to prepare for nationals next month,” Darville said.

It is a two-day meet with three sessions. The first session is at 6 p.m. today then the second session is at 9 a.m. tomorrow and then the meet ends with the third session getting underway at 5 p.m. tomorrow.

“A two-day meet is imperative to having the swimmers perform at their best,” Darville said. “Our meet will offer two of the longest swims – the 1500 meters (m) and the 800m. Swimmers who participate in one of those usually participate in the other as long-distance swimmers. To give them the opportunity to perform at their best, we need to give them enough rest and recovery time in between. That’s going to take us into a two-day, three-session meet. A two-day meet is considerably more expensive as we have to pay per day – but it’s in the best interest of the swimmers.”

One of the most anticipated events is the relays and they have included the 200m medley relay for all age groups.

“What time is it? Relay Time! Relays have got to be the most exciting event in every sport. It’s a great way to end the meet and foster camaraderie among the teams – swimmers and parents alike,” Darville said.

The title sponsor for the meet is J.S. Johnson Insurance Agents and Brokers. Darville said she is grateful for their support.

The cost of entry to the meet is $5 for each session.