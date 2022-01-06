Alphonso Cecil Darling J.P. age 70 of Tonique Williams Darling Highway died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on 29th December, 2021.

Cherished memories held by:-

Son: Dakota Lee Darling, Adopted son: Amos Rolle, Brother: Alfred Darling, Adopted brothers: Minister Phillip & Rev. Jacob E. Moss, Sisters: Helen Stevens & Diane Percentie, Brothers-in-law: Jefferson Stevens & Bertram Sweeting Sr., Sisters-in-law: Elizabeth Darling, Nephews: Charles Percentie, Dwayne, Sean (Tanya), Lenardo, Darren & Tory Stevens, Kevin, Trevor, (Shanique) & Bertram Jr. Sweeting (Chandira), Andrew Darling (Kendra), Keith & Phillip Ewing, Nieces: Miriam & Princess Percentie, Denise Darling, Sherry & Lashanda Stevens, Joycelyn and Donnell, Sweeting; Grandnephews: Neil Jr., Herman Jr., Andrew Jr., Anton, Tomiko, Bryan, Jahleel, Jaden, Dario Jr, Mark, Grandnieces: Johntaya, Aurtayjha, Andrenika, Antoniece, Azaria, Denniecea, Deverene, Alyssa, Trenique, Trevae, Davanté, Jania, Jada, Breanna, Jemiah, Janiyah, Brynae, Somiyah, Donnella, Dwainell, Tiffany, Darrelle, Marquis; Cousins: Geneva Rolle, Gilton Darling, Leanna Darville, Shirley Bethel, Eileen & Magalene Edwards, Viola Forbes, Glenda Bain, Hermis & Julian Edwards, Mildred Charlow, Eleanor Moss, Obie & Horatio Ferguson Godchildren: Andrea & Amelia Grant, Angela Mesidor and a host of other relatives and friends including: Linda Nicely, Angela Johnson & family, Sally Grant & family, the staff at McDonald’s Bay Street, the communities of Lovely Bay, Acklins, Harbour Island, Bain Town and Bozene Town, the Phillipino Community, the staff of Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre, the staff of Ministry of Health Headquarters and Victoria Gardens, the Progressive Liberal Party, the staff of A&E and Male Orthopedic Ward at the Princess Margaret Hospital and others too numerous to mention, May His Soul Rest In Peace.

Funeral Arrangements are being finalized and Funeral Announcements will be announced at a later date.