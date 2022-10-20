BUTLERS‘ FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORIUM

Funeral Service

Funeral Service for the late Alphonso James Smith age 70 years a resident of Nicholl’s Town, North Andros, The Bahamas, will be held on Saturday October 22, 2022, 10:00 a.m. at St. Margaret’s Anglican Church, Nicholl’s Town, North Andros. Interment will follow in Nicholl’s Town Public Cemetery, Nicholl’s Town, North Andros.

Predeceased by his beloved parents: Lily and Simon Bowleg and Richard Smith, and his grandmother: Drucilla Davis.

Cherished memories will forever linger in the hearts of his wife of 19 years: Andrea Smith; Sons: Jaime Alphonso (Najla), Maurice, Avery (Raquel) and Demetrius; Daughters: Kim (Kermit), Tammy (Henry), Renata (Terelle), Nikeisha Chantel (Darren) and Andrelle Smith; Brothers: Harry, Mark (Victoria), Dwene, Mario (Nadine), Dudley (Diana), Thomas (Mizpah), Clyde (Deborah) Richard; Sisters: Carolyn (Dr. Robin Roberts), Michelle, Daisy, Annamae (Guy); Aunt: Rosalie Minnis; Father-in-law: Bishop Lewis Adderley; Brothers-in-law: Charles Sr. (Anita), Kenneth (Nicole), Richard, Kermit, Terry, James (Shornell), Patrick, Harry (Hyacinth), Craig (Rapenzill), Gary, James Sr.; Sisters-in-law: Jewel (Dwayne Kelly Sr.) Quency (Leeland Russell), Ania, Carla (Warren); Grandchildren: Dwinya, Gereth, Hakeem Cuttino, Hailey, Clarissa, Kermia, Kiana, Janaj, Avery, Kaiser, Tyrion, Duran, Dane, Ian; Nieces: Yakita Simone (Perry), Asia, Elizabeth, Lillan, Kayshell, Varonica, Melissa, Mia, Bronwyn, Phyllis, Richa, Dr. Tavanette, Dr. Renee, Sharon (Bobby), Erica, Jada; Nephews: Simeon (Vernet), Simon, Craig, Dudley Jr. (Kim), Kendal, Kenneth, Travis, Ahmal, James Jr., Dwayne Kelly Jr., Julius (Melissa), Jaron (Demetria), Jareth (Roneisha), Jude, Richard Jr., George (Janice), Charles Jr., Leslie. Grand Nieces and Nephews: Nicholas, Riley, K’leb, D’ahjar, Braylen; Adopted children: Aaron Deveaux, Micah Russell, Raquel Coleby, Daniel Marshall, Owen Hanna, Janisha Miller; Godchildren: Lorna and Jethro Storr, Dorothy Gaitor, Moesha Brooks, Perry Scott, Nastaria Williams, Aiden Bowleg, Vernice Russell, Luke Edywonyi, Hayden Pratt, Rodese Bowe, Marley Rolle.

Soul Brothers: Everett Hart, Edison Key, Benjamin Rahming, Bennett Knowles, Dr. Harrison Evans, Rev. Dr. John Newton, Sammy Mitchell Johnson, Cecil Marshall, Junkie Larry, Brian Cleare, Hugh Solomon, Prince Mackey, Basil Davis, Arthur Johnson, Joseph Ferguson, Darin Bethel, Gary Russell, James Smith, Dr. Fee, Ayrette Lightbourne, Renford Munroe, Rai Budhu, Tony Oliver, Ralph Dean, Brandon Bowleg, Dave Munroe, Cardy Newton, Eddie Colebrooke, Jermain Adderley and Huberto Bozo, Beecher Brennen, Bernard Evans Jr.; Soul Sisters: Rosemary Pickstock, Flo Meyer, Linda Evans, Antoinette Pickstock, Carla Munnings, Berris Barr, Angie Stuart, Theresa Burrows, Lauretta Dean, Otterine Jonas, Donna Pickstock, Paulette Smith, Brinka Cleare, Pickie Newton, Janice Pickstock, Olivia Sweeting, Darnell Evans, Nikia Smith, Perky Lightborne, and Nora Ebanks, Cynteish Walkes, Gabrielle Romer

Other Relatives and Friends including: Rev’d Fr. Whitfield and Bernie Hutcheson, The Right Rev’d Laish Z. Boyd Sr., Diocesan Bishop, and Clergy of the Anglican Diocese, Apostles, Bishops, Pastors, and Ministers of the Various Denominations; The Right Hon. Philip Brave Davis, Prime Minister and Hon. Perry G. Christie, Mr. Leonardo Lightbourne, and Former Members of Parliament, Present and former Commissioners and Administrators, St. Andres Lodge #1835, Descendants of North Andros, Gwen Smith and Family, The Evans, Bowleg, Hutchinson, Woods, Summer, Murphy, Walkes, Miller, Cleare, Moss, Romer, Curry, Cargill, Woodside, Pickstock, Treco, Riley, Wallace, Brooks, Adderley, Oliver, Rolle, Russell, Campbell, Knowles, Newton, Lightbourne, Storr, Wilson, Coleby, Gaitor, Pratt, Rahming, Thompson, Fowler, Mackey, Roberts, Colebrooke, Nixon, Sands, Johnson, Marshall, Saunders, Sturrup, Scott, Christie, Dorsette, Hanna, Ferguson, Munroe, Dean, Gibson, Smith, Henfield, Munnings, Butler, McDonald, Barr, Davis, Martin, Griffin, Harris, Sweeting, Jones, Lafleur, McQueen, Meyer, Poitier, Parks, Sargeant, Turnquest, and Young Families.

Special Thanks to: WesternAir, The Pilot Association, San Andres Lodge, The Progressive Liberal Party, The Local Government Department, The family of St. Margaret’s Anglican Church, The Family of St. Mary’s Anglican Church, The Staff of North Andros Clinic, The Staff of Oncology at The Princess Margaret Hospital, The Family of The Word of God Church, Customs, Immigration and The Royal Bahamas Police Force, The Water and Sewerage Corporation, The Education Department, Frank Hanna Cleaning Company, The Communities of North, Central and South Andros Districts.

Alphonso met, exchanged, and interacted with so many persons, whom we simply may not have mentioned. Please forgive us for our oversight. We simply thank you for enriching his life beyond measure.

Relatives and friends may pay their last respects at PLP Headquarters, Gambier House, Farrington Road, on Thursday October 20, 2022 from 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. On Friday October 21, 2022 at Butlers’ Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Ernest and York Streets from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. In North Andros on Friday October 21, 2022 at St. Margaret’s Anglican Church, Nicholl’s Town, North Andros from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and on Saturday October 22, 2022, at the church from 8:00 a.m. until service time.