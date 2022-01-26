Minister of Health and Wellness Dr. Michael Darville must think members of the media are a special kind of stupid.

For sure, there are times we do mess up. There are times when we are obligated to improve on our craft and correct ourselves, but we are astute enough to know when public officials are seeking to gaslight us.

This appeared to be the case yesterday when the health minister was asked by reporters to respond to the recent stunning admission from Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis that he broke quarantine on December 23 to pay for Christmas presents.

Darville, in a feeble attempt to defend the indefensible, sought to start a whole new narrative on the matter that had no basis in facts if one were to believe previous statements made publicly by the prime minister himself.

Darville’s account of the matter and the prime minister’s account cannot both be accurate. They need to meet and get their stories straight. Otherwise, keep quiet about it altogether, which, we admit, would also not be good.

In listening to the minister speak to reporters yesterday, we could only think of the phrase “alternative facts”, which was used infamously on January 22, 2017, by United States (US) Counselor to the President, Kellyanne Conway, during a Meet the Press interview, during which time she defended White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s false statement about the attendance numbers of Donald Trump’s inauguration as president of the US.

The matter of the prime minister’s quarantine started with a revelation Davis made in a national address on December 23 in which he said that his wife, Ann Marie, and other relatives had tested positive for COVID-19.

Davis advised that he had taken multiple tests over days, and all the results came back negative.

“I still need to do the responsible thing and self-isolate according to the rules. Being apart from your family is not easy – and it is especially difficult during Christmas time,” he said.

Davis made his national address virtually after he was introduced by Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) Press Secretary Clint Watson, who announced, “Around 11:30 last evening, Prime Minister Philip Davis was PLACED INTO QUARANTINE and this was following an exposure to COVID-19 from a close family member. As a result, the prime minister is working from a place of quarantine. He is in good spirits and is indeed in good health.”

Following all of that, Darville, who was at that press conference where it was revealed that the prime minister had been “placed into quarantine” the night before, took reporters’ questions.

Lo and behold, Davis let slip last week that he in fact had violated quarantine.

Speaking at a memorial service for the murdered husband of former Cabinet minister Melanie Griffin on January 20, the prime minister said he broke quarantine to pay for Christmas gifts at Leon Griffin’s store not long before Griffin was shot dead outside his Winton home.

“Christmas was nearing as we know and I had ordered my Christmas gifts and needed to pay for them,” Davis said.

“So, I called the store and I said, ‘Look, I’m in quarantine and I need to pay for the things but I can’t be seen out.’

“They said, ‘Well what we’ll do is when we close the store, we’ll let you know when the store is empty and you can come by.’

“So, they called the aide about 10 minutes after six to say, ‘All clear; come now.’

“So, I go down to Park Lane and they let me in through the side door and I went up the stairs. The store was empty. Only the workers were there and surprisingly Griff was there. I didn’t expect to meet Griff. We started to talk…”

Responding to the controversy that arose after the prime minister’s revelation about breaking quarantine, known Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) sycophants flooded the radio airwaves, insisting that the controversy was much ado about nothing.

OPM released a statement insisting that Davis did not violate any law/rules.

“…Because the prime minister has had two vaccine shots and a booster shot, in addition to a prior infection, and because he had multiple negative test results, he was informed he posed little transmission risk,” OPM said.

“At no time did the prime minister breach the regulations in the Health Services (COVID 19) (Prevention and Management of Community Spread) Rules, 2021. The prime minister was not ordered into quarantine by a medical officer, as described in Article 19 of Health Services (COVID 19) (Prevention and Management of Community Spread) Rules, 2021.”

We won’t get into the legal weeds, but we do note that Davis himself said in his national address on December 23 that he was self-isolating “ACCORDING TO THE RULES”.

So, if he was self-isolating according to the rules, it is nonsensical to also say he was not in violation of the rules when he left quarantine. Davis himself said he could not be seen out.

Further, if he had not revealed anything improper or inappropriate why was the video of the memorial where he made the revelation about breaking quarantine hurriedly removed from the PLP’s Facebook page by 8 a.m. on the morning The Nassau Guardian carried his comments? Why suppress the prime minister’s comments if there was nothing untoward about them?

‘En route to quarantine’

After this matter played out in the media and on social media over the course of days, Darville had a different version of events than what was revealed by Davis at the memorial just last week.

Responding to questions from reporters yesterday, the health minister downplayed criticism of the prime minister’s decision to violate quarantine.

“The OPM made a statement as it relates to the situation with the prime minister. I thought it was satisfactory,” he said.

“There was self-quarantine. The prime minister stopped off and purchased some items and subsequently went into quarantine. They made it very clear, and so I don’t think I have much more to add to that except for the fact that he was responsible and he did finish the quarantine as indicated.”

Pressed on the matter, Darville told reporters, “Between me and you, he was en route to quarantine and he stopped off and [paid his bill]. He was not ordered into quarantine by medical professionals at that time. Subsequently, when the medical professionals made the recommendation, he abided by the rules.”

Darville insisted, “There was no violation of the rules. The prime minister got a report. He subsequently decided that en route to quarantine he stopped off and paid a bill and he stayed in quarantine. The medical professionals came behind and clearly indicated that he was exposed and he abided by the rules, so it has nothing to do with whether it was a civilian or the prime minister; he was en route to quarantine, self-quarantine.”

There are so many conflicting details in Darville’s response when lined up against the prime minister’s own words, it’s difficult to know where to begin.

Again, Darville was present on December 23 when Watson announced to the media and the nation that the prime minister had been placed into quarantine THE NIGHT BEFORE.

Davis himself said just last week that he advised Griffin’s luxury goods store on December 23, “Look, I’m in quarantine and I need to pay for the things but I can’t be seen out.”

That in and of itself was an acknowledgement by the prime minister that he was in violation of the rules or, at the very least, he recognized that it would look bad for him to be seen out only hours after he announced to the country that he needed “to do the responsible thing and self-isolate ACCORDING TO THE RULES”.

That Darville now comes and tells us that the prime minister was not actually in quarantine when he told the country he was, but hours later he was just on his way to quarantine and decided to stop to “pay a bill”, is as big an insult to the intelligence of the Bahamian people as we have ever seen.

The health minister must think the media and, by extension, the Bahamian people, have donkey’s ears.

Losing credibility

We have always known Darville to be an honest individual. It is unfortunate that he is presenting this narrative that is clearly just not true. Perhaps he will come back and say he inadvertently mixed up the facts.

The minister did himself and the prime minister a huge disservice when he spoke yesterday. He added fuel to a controversy that was losing steam, even if it had smeared the Davis brand.

The Davis PLP is swiftly becoming the gift that keeps on giving to Michael Pintard and the FNM.

Darville should not speak just to make the prime minister and his government look good.

He is obligated to give it to us straight, to be considered in what he says, and to be respectful of our intelligence. Otherwise, what really is the point in speaking to the media and the Bahamian people if you are not seen as credible in your utterances?

A word to the minister: Don’t defend just for the sake of defending. If you wish to be believed, if you wish for your words to be respected, if you wish to be taken seriously, then give us the respect we deserve as Bahamian people. Give us the truth. Always.

Bahamians everywhere are sick and tired of politicians who do not respect them, and who do not do as they urge others to do.

This no doubt contributed to the high level of voter apathy we saw play out last September. This likely played a factor in the PLP securing just 34 percent of the votes from registered voters, because so many of them stayed away from the polls.

We imagine that COVID-19 also led to some people deciding not to vote, but we have no doubt that many did not vote because it is their view that politicians in the main are not worth their effort.

In some respects, this “new day” administration is up to the same old cockamamie actions that turned so many Bahamians off during the last term, and the one prior.

Many are sick and tired of getting “swing” by those who, when asking for their votes, pledge to respect them.

We do not need alternative facts — whether intentionally or not — on matters as important as quarantine and the prime minister’s violation of it. That just won’t do.

When you come at us again, minister, we ask that you take more seriously your duty to be accountable and accurate in all that you utter. Otherwise, you would lose credibility.