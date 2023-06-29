Funeral Service

for

Retired Nurse Althamese Delores Ferguson, 69

Affectionately called “Lor”

A resident of Apple Street will be held at Church of God of Prophecy

East Street Tabernacle, East Street, New Providence, The Bahamas on Saturday July 1st, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Officiating will be Bishop Hulan A. Hanna and he will be assisted by Bishop Dr. Woodley C. Thompson. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Gardens Cemetery, Soldier Road, New Providence, The Bahamas.

Althamese is survived by her: Sisters: Willadale & Nadine Ferguson of Atlanta; Brother: Hallison (Natasha) Ferguson; Nieces: Ancilla Hepburn, Allison Brown, DeShan Sears, Alyssa, Lisa, Krista & Alexia Ferguson; Nephews: Albert Hepburn, Andre & Neketo Ferguson, Derrick Donigan of Atlanta; Grandnieces: Jazzmine, Alicia, Azaria & Breann Hepburn, Damara Sears; Grandnephews: Albert Hepburn Jr., Darrion & Damari Sears, Prince Amari Hepburn; Godchildren: Charlysa Johnson, Cierra Laroda;

Other Relatives & Friends Elanor Allen, Gloria Brown & Family, Linda Outten, Gladys Ferguson, Monique & Trevor Strachan, Donald & Catherine Roberts and Family, Shafika Bain, Sandra Meadows & Family, Pearly Bethel & Family, Pam Newbold & Family, Dr. Rana & Raquel Greene, Clarabell, Nikki, Peggy, Lionel, Wellie, Coralie and Mallie Ferguson, Isadell Howell & Family, Sis. Nora McClain & Family, Nurse Sheila Ferguson & Family, Alfred & Angela Phillips and Family, Dorrington Ferguson Jr. & Family, Patricia Forbes & Family, Minister Donna Delancy, Renadel Johnson, Eric Rolle, Nurse Joy Tucker, Sis. Doreen Campbell & Family, Mizpah Johnson & Family, Omar Brown, Andrew & Adrian Williamson, Charles Ferguson Jr., Virginia Hubert, Donald & Barbara Ferguson, Rendy Bethel-Avila & Family, Ivan Knowles, Wendy Rolle & Family, Bernetta Newbold & Family, Mabel Newton, Bursel & Jerome Woods, Barbara Reckley, Susan Smith, Bishop Franklin & Dr. Rowena Ferguson, Bishop Hulan Hanna & Sis. Valerie Hanna, Bishop Dr. Woodley & Sis. Veronique Thompson, The Hepburn Clan, Renal Med Center, The Dialysis Center, Dr. Fredrick Smith & staff, The staff of Princess Margaret Hospital, The Rolle Ave & Apple St. Community, The entire membership of the Church of God of Prophecy.

Viewing will be held at St Ambrose Funeral Home, #34 Arundel Street, New Providence, The Bahamas on Thursday 29th June – Friday 30th June, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. -5:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday 1st July, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. until service time