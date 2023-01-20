Funeral Service for the Late ALTHEA CATHERINE HIELD age 68 years of Freeport, Grand Bahama and formerly of Grand Cay, Abaco will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church, Grand Cay, Abaco. Officiating will be Pastor Teddy Lewis and Deacon Charles Fowler. Interment will follow in Infant View Public Cemetery, Grand Cay, Abaco.

She was predeceased by her parents: Randolph and Vera Hield; three brothers: Henry, Zendal and Ellis Hield.

Left to cherish her memories are son: Byron Hield; granddaughter: Brielle Hield; siblings: Vernice Saunders, Orthnell (Stephanie) Hield, Annarene Burrows and Cherry Hield; adopted siblings: Linda (Richard) Dorsett, Velma Fox, Jason Brown, George Johnson, Elvis (Pauline) Rolle, Nixon Jackie Pierre and Leslie Edgecombe; aunts: Drucilla Russell, Blanche Mader, Barbara and Lorna Rolle; uncles: Salathiel and Eleazar (Miriam) Rolle; nieces and nephews: Kim (Ricardo) Simmons, Kevin (Sherell) Hield, Knolia Hield, Krystal (Javon Sr.) Knowles, Jennifer (Terrance) Bullard, Sheen (Makiva) Saunders, Elton (Pharen) Saunders, Vera Saunders, Vernissca (Mark) Gibbs, Janet Saunders, Pernell Hield, Angelo (Dellarese) Hield, Angelique Hield, Learline (Jared) Moss and Lasard (Verchante) Burrows; 20 grandnieces and 20 grandnephews; five great grandnieces and six great grandnephews; numerous godchildren: Craig Cephas, Melanie Lewis, Omeritt Hield Jr, Merit Hield, Clarease Brown and Brianna Gardiner; special friends: Bishop Velock and Mother Lavina Russell and the entire Chosen Pentecostal Church family, Pastor Teddy and Lady Linda Lewis and the entire Shiloh Baptist Church family, Roosevelt Curry and family, Ulla Hield, Shavonne Munnings, Shae Rolle, Stephanie Rolle, Hilton Rolle, Queenie Cooper, Maxine Cephas, BarbaraJane Cephas, Gerry Brown, Celia Moxey, Francis, Odilien Mertilien, Remey (Garnettra) Smith, Flavert Saunders, Levi Cooper, Mathiene “Brooks” McIntosh, Georgina Johnson and Davietta Grant, numerous cousins and a host of other relatives and friends and the entire community of Grand Cay.

Viewing will be held at Shiloh Baptist Church, Grand Cay, Abaco on Friday, January 20, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and again on Saturday, January 21, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to service time.