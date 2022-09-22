Funeral Announcement

Althea Louise McBride, age 84 years, a resident of #105 Malibu Reef, Grand Bahama, and formerly of Pinder’s Point, Grand Bahama, will be held at 2pm, on Saturday September 24th, 2022, at Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church, East Sunrise Highway, Freeport Grand Bahama. Officiating will be Father David Cooper. Interment will follow at the Grand Bahama Memorial Park.

She is predeceased by her husband: Solomon McBride; and her son: Bryan McBride.

Left to cherish her memories are her sons: Gayland, Engelbert and Jason McBride; Daughter-in-law: Nina McBride; Sister: Ethel Fox, Sister n Law: Monica Fox; Grandchildren: Manna McCloud, Gaynell, Gabrielle, Genae, Gianina and Gayland McBride Jr., Justin, Brandon McBride and Lakeisha Ingraham; Great-grandchildren: Sarai Anglin, Aidan Woods and Kaylie Pedican; Nieces and Nephews: Princess and Kent Fawkes, Desiree Fox, Sebastian, Alexandria and Nicola Lewis, Fefica Fox-Dean (Kevin), Fertina Turnquest (Mark), Charmaine Bootle (Clifton), Deshawn Fox (Ayodele), Kendal, Katie, Betty, Ronnie and Salathiel McBride, Idamae, Willard & Wellington Johnson, Sandra, Rodney, Edison, Ethlyn, Celestine, and Anderson Davis, Annalee Knowles and Ucylane Hunt; Cousins: Allerdyce Strachan, Gardenia Hepburn, Diane Ingraham, Maydawn, Kingsley, Walton, Carlton and Otis Cooper Jr., Margaret Burrows, Myrtle Laing, Francine Gibson, George, Bruno, Armstrong and Thomas Russell; Numerous grand and great-grand nieces and nephews; A host of other relatives and friends: The Cooper family, Crystal Thompson, Lillian Carey, Dionyssa Campbell, Sheena Cooper and family, Paige Boyd and family, Reginald Hanna and family, The Carey family, Mrs. Rolle and family, Naomi Morley, The staff of the Royal Islander Hotel, Wayne Lightbourne, Teddy Simms, Lynn Turnquest and family, Yvonger Woods and family,The Bight-Moores Island Community, Management and staff of Bank of the Bahamas, Bamboo Express & Sappodilla Restaurant. Special thanks to the Private Medical Ward staff at the Princess Margaret Hospital; and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention. The family apologies if your name was inadvertently omitted.May Her Soul Rest in Peace

Relatives and Friends may pay their last respects at Yager Funeral Homes & Crematories (Bahamas) Ltd. Queens Highway, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Friday from 12noon to 5pm.