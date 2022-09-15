Funeral Service for Althea Mae Josephine Fowler-King, age 73 of Almond Grove, Sea Breeze Estate, will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 10a.m. at Faith United Missionary Baptist Church, Baillou Hill Road South. Officiating will be Rev. Dr. William L. Thopmson,CMC. Rev. Stephen G. Ferguson, Rev. Dr. Arthur H. Charlton, Jr., Rev. Dr. Agatha Strachan and Rev. Patrice Deleveaux.Interment will follow in Lakeview Gardens, John F. Kennedy Drive.

Left to cherish her life and legacy are her: Sons: Mr. Alexie Jason King of England, Juan, Jamaine & Prince King Jr.; Daughter: Mrs. Shandica King Sweeting; Adopted Son: Mr. Clayton Wilson; Son-In-Law: Mr. Terevas Sweeting Sr.; Grand Children: Julian Jr., Alexander, Kaicee, Juanique, Morgan, Abigail, Jayce, Nathan, Israel, Daniel and Rayvon King, Terevas Sweeting Jr.; Sisters: Evang. Faye Graham, Rev. Patrice Deleveaux, Deacon Carolyn Roberts, Dorrie Roberts, Ann & Patricia Fowler, Linamae Bowe & Margaret Rodgers; Brothers: Sidley Roberts, Larson Roberts, Sr., Elvin Fowler, Jr., Sisters-In-Law: Ms. Irene King, Mrs. Maria Roberts & Ms. Barbara Robert of Quebec, Canada; Aunts: Mrs. Seniemae Kelly, Evangelist Maisie Brown and Ms. Doris Roberts; Uncles: Minister Ishmael Brown, Buster Roberts of Freeport, Grand Bahama and Albert Kelly; Nieces: Gaynor Williamson-Curtis, Rhonda Sands, LaKeisha Deleveaux, LaSheika Deal, Fallon Graham, D’Necia & Denea Quant, Drea Roberts, Mrs. Giavana Smith, Mrs. Asha Roberts, Mrs. Fiona Roberts, Bernadette Gibson, Kimberley Thurston, Bridgette Williams, Nicole King, Patricia Johnson, Yvette Ingraham, Tanya Brennen, Lisa Lightbourne & Gamaine Adderley; Nephews: Aldron King, Wildron & Aulborrne Knowles, Gian Smith, Frederick & Tristan Deleveaux, Police Sergeant 429 Carlos Roberts, Larson Jr. & Rashad Roberts, Derick Curtis Sr., Kendal Wright & Robert Wright, Alexis King, Maxwell Dean & Sterlin King; Grand Nieces: Clinique & Cameila Roberts, Kaileiyah Sands, Ashanti and A’Rianna Roberts, Ghilaya, Gianni & Giann Smith, Grand Nephews: Cavian, Cortez and Rashad Roberts, Jr.; Cousins: Doreen McKenzie of Love Hill, Andros, Evang. Patsy Fowler, Jacquelyn Whylly of the USA, Thomasina Adderley-Thompson, Crystelle Fowler & Darren Fowler, Min. Theresa, Atario, Shaquille & Khailee Sands, Deacon Marina Johnson, Evangelist Odea, Rashida & Stephan Johnson, Brandon, Alexander, Bradley, Ishmael, Jr., Dr. Marcia, Keith, Monet & Mikail Brown, Sherry, Carol & P/C 2001 Jason Kelly, Charles Hamilton; Samantha Davis, Raquel Whylly, Ovando, LeBriania, Alicia, Clifford & Ryan Strachan & Tanzania Carey. The body will repose in the Blessed Redeemer Chapel at Ferguson’s Funeral Directors, 7th Terrace Collins Avenue, on Friday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and at the church on Saturday from 9am until service time.