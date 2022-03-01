Alzheimer’s association condemns alleged abuse of elderly woman in viral video

The Bahamas Alzheimer’s Association yesterday condemned the alleged abuse of an elderly woman, which was contained in a video that was circulated on social media.

“The association condemns these actions in the strongest possible terms and reiterates that this behavior should not be condoned or tolerated,” it said in a statement.

“While all abuse against the vulnerable is distasteful we firmly stand in agreement with the World Health Organization and its world report on violence and health, which states that the ‘concern of mistreatment of older people should be heightened by the realization that in the coming decades, in both developed and developing countries, there will be a dramatic increase in the elder population’.

The association said, “We urge the law enforcement authorities to take all the necessary action to ensure that justice is served and we encourage the government to ensure that the 2019 draft of the Older Persons Bill is quickly brought before Parliament and that a national policy is developed to ensure these issues of elder abuse are addressed.

“The Bahamas Alzheimer’s Association is aware that there may indeed be moments of frustration when caring for persons with dementia or Alzheimer’s, however caregivers should not take out their frustration on the person that they are to care for.”

The association invited anyone who may need assistance when caring for someone with dementia or Alzheimer’s to contact them for help.