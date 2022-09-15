Graveside Service

Ambrose James Jones, age 69 years, a resident of Malcolm Road, and formerly of Fox Hill, will be held at 10am, on Friday, September 16th, 2022 at the Fox Hill Cemetery, Fox Hill Road. Officiating will be Deacon Keith A. Roberts, assisted by other minister of the gospel.

Precious Memories linger in the heart of his wife: Rose Sands-Jones; Children: Quincy Major, Sherelle, Yvette, Toya, Tina, Camille, Precious Sands, Nardo, Vanson, Vandyke, Ambrose Jr, Thristan Ewing. Adopted sons: Elvis Rolle and Nario McKenzie; Sister: Jacqueline Jones-Smith; Brothers: Barry Smith, Larry Smith, Erskine Davis, Cyril Smith of New York, Pedro Smith of New York, Dino Smith of California, Romano Smith,. Roberto of Atlanta and Tino Smith; Sisters-in-Law: Yvonne Johnson, Ida Rolle of Orlando Florida, Assistant Superintendent of Police Janice Johnson-Smith, Michelle Smith, Danise Davis, Michelle Coltraine–Smith of California, Angela Smith of Atlanta, Edna Smith of New York, and Wilma Smith of New York; Brothers-in-Law: George Sands of Tampa, Florida, Vernal and Charles Sands; Grandchildren: Margo Ferguson, Shawniqua Lewis of Orlando, Florida, Myranique, Shandera, Shanice, Shequania Wright, Kayanna Toussaint, Trevere Ewing, Lezlia Jones, Jasmaine, Jada, Jordynn Major, Brittney, Peggy, Patrice and Lashanna Jones, Brianna Burrows of Orlando, Florida, Taliyah, Davia Dent and Khayli Sands of Orlando, Florida, Vishunti Smith, Jannia Brown, Royalty Hall, Vanecio Sands, Michael, Jason, Tyrone, Brandon, Brayden, Anthony, Vince Smith, Isiah Jones and Jahliel Minnis; Great Grandchildren: Jaylah Haughton, Daniel Donaiah McPhee, Philicia Marshall, Kevon Russel; Sons-in-Law: Jamaine Major, Dave Dent of Orlando, Florida, Michael Toussaint and Sanchez Smith; Daughter-in-Law: Verline Ewing; Nieces and Nephews: Police Constable #4104 Shanette Smith, Police Recruit Constable #4630 Shanelle Smith, Larry Jr, Dellarreece, Roberto Jr, Shawn, Steven, Mohamed Shadi,Jhanaya, Jordan, Eduardo, Pedro Jr., Sashaum Shabbibm Kayreb Gia, Ariana, Shalom, Lia, Reshawn, Sean Samantha, Claudzena, Chino “ Tunde” Omar, Errison “Ting” Temar, Tewanda, Lmar, Krystle, Keisha, Dion, Kendrick, Dominique, Denver, Euphemia, Erskilla, Keisha, and Tewanda; Other Relatives and Friends including: Dereck Davis of Fox Hill, Sheenie Pratt and Family, Van “Tanny“Johnson, Deborah Allen Knowles (retired Cpl 949 RBPF). Sonia Adderley, Athama Bowe and family, the entire Munroe and Nairn family, , The Administrative Staff at Sacred Heart Church, Shirley Johnson, Elsiemae Williams, Victor and Wendy Acreaus, Joshua & Wendy Johnson of Tampa , Florida, Mr. & Mrs. Christopher Rahming, Mr. & Mrs. Derrington Rahming , Billy Gilbert, David and Charles Adderley, Patrice Curry & Family, Cheryl Rolle, Judy, Garthfield, Sherry Johnson of Orlando, Faye Munnings, Melody Cox of Orlando, Florida, Shanique, Akeria Jones, Latoya Pitter, Charlene Miller, Romandze, Tamiko, Anthony Lee, Indianna Cartwright, Shandika Adderley, Shatania Mortimer, Miriam Brennen, Edward Sands, Harry Hart, Marvin Neely all their Families, Mrs Mary Ferguson and Inez McKenzie both of Yellow Elder Gardens, the entire Fox Hill & Malcolm Road communities; and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects at Cedar Crest Funeral Home and Crematorium Ltd, Robinson and Baillou Hill Roads, on Thursday, from 12 noon to 5pm and at the Graveside on Friday, from 9am until service time.