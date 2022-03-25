Amended Road Traffic Act comes into force

Legislation to increase the penalties for divers who kill in the course of dangerous driving has come into force after being passed in Parliament nearly two years ago.

An appointed day notice was tabled in the House of Assembly on Wednesday to advise that the Road Traffic Act (Amendment) (No. 2) was brought into force on February 9, 2022.

The legislation, which was passed in the Senate in June 2020, increases penalties for people convicted of vehicular manslaughter by reckless driving to imprisonment of up to 15 years.

Reckless driving under the act entails driving in a “wilful and wanton disregard for the safety of a person using the road” and “it would be obvious to a competent and careful driver that driving in that way would create an obvious and serious risk of harm to any person”.

Under the act, any person who causes the death of another person by driving a vehicle dangerously (vehicular manslaughter by dangerous driving) faces imprisonment of up to 10 years.

A person is determined to have driven dangerously if, having regard to the nature, condition and use of the road, the amount of traffic which is actually at the time or which might be expected to be on the road, and the speed and manner in which the motor vehicle was driven, “his driving falls far below what would be expected of a competent careful driver, and it would be obvious to a competent and careful driver that driving in that way would be dangerous.”

A person would also be regarded as driving dangerously if it would be obvious to a competent and careful driver that driving the vehicle in its current state would be dangerous.

“Danger” refers either to the danger either of injury to any person or of serious damage to property …”

Previously, the penalty for manslaughter by dangerous driving was a fine of not less than $5,000 and not more than $10,000, or imprisonment for a term of four years, or both.

The act states that a person convicted of vehicular manslaughter by careless driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, could face a prison sentence of up to 10 years.

It also provides that a person who is convicted of vehicular manslaughter by careless driving while driving without a valid license, or driving an uninsured vehicle, or allowing a passenger to ride in the vehicle without wearing a seat belt, could face up to five years in prison.

Minister of Transport JoBeth Coleby-Davis spoke of the changes last week in her contribution to the mid-year budget debate, noting that they have “finally” been gazetted.

“Madam Speaker, one of the primary objectives of this amendment is to stiffen the penalties relating to vehicular homicide, drinking while driving, driving under the influence of dangerous drugs, driving with passengers and children unbelted in vehicles and driving without a license,” she said.