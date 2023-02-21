HomeNews

American charged with vehicular manslaughter

A 42-year-old American woman accused of vehicular manslaughter was granted bail in the Magistrate’s Court today.

Carol Garcia, of Miami, Florida, is charged with causing the death of Wilber Jorge on February 18.

Police said she was driving an ATV in the vicinity of the Arawak Cay Police Station when she lost control. As a result, the ATV overturned and the male passenger was ejected. Jorge died in hospital a short time later.

Garcia was not required to enter a plea to the charge. She was granted cash bail in the amount of $18,000. She will return to court on May 24 for the presentation of a voluntary bill of indictment.

