A 61-year-old American businessman who brought his licensed handgun with him on vacation was on Tuesday fined $15,000 as part of a plea deal.

Jeffrey Lynn Garman, of Florida, was arrested in Bimini on July 9 after a security screener found the .380 pistol along with eight rounds of ammunition in his luggage.

At the time of his arrest, Garman was leaving the country.

He pleaded not guilty to charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition at his arraignment before Acting Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley on July 12.

Garman spent 10 days on remand at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services before he was released on $12,500 cash bail.

Following plea negotiations with the director of public prosecutions, Garman admitted guilt before any evidence was taken in his trial.

His lawyer, Bjorn Ferguson, described the incident as an honest mistake.

According to Ferguson, Garman has been visiting The Bahamas for the past 30 years.

He said that Garman usually kept his licensed gun in his bag; however, he forgot to remove it before he traveled.

After saying that gun possession charges usually result in jail time, Reckley said he would not deviate from the agreement given the unique circumstances.

Garman was fined $10,000 for the gun and $5,000 for the ammunition. The gun and the ammunition have been confiscated.

Ferguson suggested that the bail sum be applied to the fine. Garman has paid the balance of $2,500 by check.

Sergeant 3300 Cordero Farrington was the prosecutor.