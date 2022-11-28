American woman dies at Exuma resort

An 87-year-old American woman, who was a guest at Grand Isle Resort & Residences in Farmer’s Hill, Exuma, died shortly after midnight on Friday.

While her cause of death has not yet been determined, the resort issued a statement on Friday shortly after learning of the incident.

“We at Grand Isle Resort & Residences in Exuma were deeply saddened to learn that early this morning, the lifeless body of a guest was found in the shower of one of our condo hotel residences … Until authorities have determined what led to the tragic accident, we cannot comment further except to say that on behalf of all the staff and others at the resort who have heard of the incident, our hearts are saddened and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family.”

Investigations into the matter are ongoing. The Nassau Guardian understands that the woman died as the result of an accidental fall.