FUNERAL SERVICE for the late Amistois Gedehomme, 62

Of Carmicheal Road will be held on Saturday 15th January,2021 11:00 a.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church, Carmicheal Road. Officiating will be Pastor Elria Charmisè and he will be assisted by other ministers of the gospel. Interment will follow in the Southern Cemetery, Cowpen and Spikenard Roads.

Precious Memories Linger In the hearts of his Children: Camila, Camiltha, Anlenor, Duronor, and Norgens Charmisè, Siblings: Renaud, Renet, Jean Rorbert, Rositha, Amonise, Adeline, and Rosemarie Charmisè, Sisters-in-law: Natacha Petit-Homme, Juslene Presume, and Madame Adrien Charmisè, Nephews and Nieces: Fedner, Eldon, Cherlanda, Rosebento, Jean Wensky, Djama, Rashad, Enold, Fedrose, Fedna, Snaido, sisette, Cousins: Navoir, Salish, Madame Arisme, Madam Salius Louis, Yvonne Augustin, luders Augustin, Ynore Charmise, and Pastor Ramy Charmise along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Viewing will be held at St. Ambrose Funeral Home on Friday, 14th January from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.