Obituaries

Amistois Gedehomme

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email 19 hours ago
0 128 1 minute read

FUNERAL SERVICE for the late Amistois Gedehomme, 62

Of Carmicheal Road will be held on Saturday 15th January,2021 11:00 a.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church, Carmicheal Road. Officiating will be Pastor Elria Charmisè and he will be assisted by other ministers of the gospel. Interment will follow in the Southern Cemetery, Cowpen and Spikenard Roads.

Precious Memories Linger In the hearts of his Children: Camila, Camiltha, Anlenor, Duronor, and Norgens Charmisè, Siblings: Renaud, Renet, Jean Rorbert, Rositha, Amonise, Adeline, and Rosemarie Charmisè, Sisters-in-law: Natacha Petit-Homme, Juslene Presume, and Madame Adrien Charmisè, Nephews and Nieces: Fedner, Eldon, Cherlanda, Rosebento, Jean Wensky, Djama, Rashad,  Enold, Fedrose, Fedna, Snaido, sisette, Cousins: Navoir, Salish, Madame Arisme, Madam Salius Louis, Yvonne Augustin, luders Augustin, Ynore Charmise, and Pastor Ramy Charmise along with a host of other relatives and friends. 

Viewing will be held at St. Ambrose Funeral Home on Friday, 14th January from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email 19 hours ago
0 128 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Related Articles

Photo of MATRIARCH FRANCITA ELOISE “MOTHER” FORBES

MATRIARCH FRANCITA ELOISE “MOTHER” FORBES

16 hours ago
Photo of DEREK ANTHONY MCQUEEN

DEREK ANTHONY MCQUEEN

19 hours ago
Photo of Vincent Edward Brown

Vincent Edward Brown

19 hours ago
Photo of Albena Mae Seymour

Albena Mae Seymour

19 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker