AML details efforts to stamp down food prices

As Abaco Markets Limited (AML) prepares to open its new Solomon’s downtown Freeport location, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and President Gavin Watchorn said the company started months ago to try to combat higher food prices.

Locking in contracts, sourcing products from various international suppliers, and purchasing private store label brands are just a few of the strategies the company has been using to help minimize the current inflationary pressures in the grocery business.

Watchorn said inflation has a greater impact on the grocery sector than on other sectors.

If inflation goes up six percent, the food industry sees as 14 percent increase, he said.

Consumer prices continued to climb at a rapid pace this year, with the latest index released late last month by the Bahamas National Statistical Institute (BNSI) showing a 7 percent increase year over year at the end of July.

In August, Central Bank Governor John Rolle said inflation is expected to increase even more in the near term.

Watchorn explained that a number of factors have contributed specifically to increased food costs, including COVID-19, bird flu in North America and higher transportation and handling costs because of increased fuel prices.

He said the industry is still feeling the impact of the pandemic.

“Meat packing houses shut down, trucking and shipping companies were losing employees, so it all trickled down,” Watchorn said.

When restaurants, food stores and meat markets started reopening, demand increased and it has taken time for suppliers to catch up.

According to Watchorn, it takes about two years for a cow to meet maturity, nine months for pigs and 45 days for chickens.

“The reality is supply chains have not caught up with the demand in a lot of industries,” he said.

“Generally, prices are the balance of supply and demands, cost of production, wages, and fuel. When they increase, there must be an offset.”

Detailing categories of products that have seen the biggest increases so far, Watchorn listed red meat (30 percent), dairy (20 percent), cereal (16 percent), poultry (10 percent), fruits and vegetables (9 percent).

“Some specific items like eggs are up 40 percent over the last 12 months, milk 17 percent, flour 23 percent and bread 16 percent,” he added.

Watchorn explained how AML has been trying to minimize the impact.

“We have done a lot of work with our suppliers over the past 12 months, securing contracts,” he said.

“We are purchasing from China, Europe and South America, and we’ve launched the ‘Solomon’s Smart Rewards’ program – an initiative to assist customers save on their grocery bill.”

He added, “I am not going to say the initiatives will lower prices, but they could be a lot worse.”

Watchorn explained that while outsourcing from the international suppliers may help to meet demand, it is challenging.

“To purchase from Brazil, we have to order in containers,” he said.

“So, if you’re buying four months’ supply of an item, by the time it arrives you’ve already incurred a loss because it is dated or damaged. So, it is a bit of a balance purchasing from the US and farther out.”

Watchorn said despite the challenges, AML is committed to providing the best products at the most affordable prices for its customers.

He noted that generic and private brand items are cheaper than the national brands and offer the same quality.

Watchorn added, “We will continue to look for opportunities where we can buy in bulk at lower cost to help our customers, particularly in Grand Bahama.”

He noted that as grocery prices increased, consumers adjusted their shopping habits.

“Much like the US, we have seen a decline in the purchase of meat, especially red meat, vegetables, and other branded items,” Watchorn said.

He said because the United States is AML’s largest supplier, as prices in the US drop and inflation levels off, customers in Grand Bahama will see prices begin to fall off.

In the meantime, Watchorn said, “All consumers are making changes and [we] businesses must figure out how we can do the same but with not much impact to the customer.”

AML entered the Grand Bahama market in 1999 with the acquisition of Thompson Wholesale, which was converted to Cost Right in 2000, and then opened Solomon’s locations on Queen’s Highway and Lucaya.

Watchorn said the company has invested heavily in Grand Bahama.

“We invested $1 million to renovate Solomon’s Lucaya,” he said. “We are investing $3.5 million in the downtown store; $250,000 in inventory and we expect to invest another $250,000 in Cost Right in late 2023,” he said.

Regarding the opening of the downtown store, Watchorn said, “We expect to open shortly. I am not going to say when due to too many missed dates, but you will see some significant activity in the next couple of weeks.”