AML Foods launches 6th Annual Feed 5000 Program

AML Foods Limited has launched its 6th annual “Feed 5000” Holiday Feeding Program with an initial injection of $20,000. The company is once again seeking to provide meals to thousands of Bahamian families in need for Christmas.

From November 15 to December 17, 2021, it is inviting its team members, corporate Bahamas and customers to support the program by purchasing or donating toward the purchase of Christmas. Dinner packages valued at $40 at any Fresh Market, Solomon’s or Cost Right location in New Providence or Grand Bahama; and Exuma Markets in Georgetown, Exuma.

This year, AML has partnered with the Bahamas Feeding Network and Hands for Hunger in New Providence, the Grand Bahama branch of the Red Cross and the One Exuma Foundation – four of the leading feeding programs in the country – to facilitate the distribution of all proceeds raised.

“AML Foods remains steadfast in our commitment to helping those in need, particularly in the area of hunger relief,” said Renea Bastian, vice president of marketing and communications.” We understand what this program has come to represent for many families and the positive impact it has in the community. Also, due to the pandemic, programs such as this are even more important and critical.”

Gavin Watchorn, AML chief executive officer and president, noted, “Since starting the program in 2016, AML, through our donations as well as support from our customers and corporate Bahamas, has successfully raised over $320,000 and donated more than 8,000 meals to help families in need. This is something we should all be proud of.”

Organizations, civic groups, or private citizens wanting to support the Feed 5000 program and help to make the holidays a little brighter for Bahamian families in need, can purchase packages, or donate toward a package, at the registers in any Fresh Market, Solomon’s, or Cost Right location in New Providence or Grand Bahama, and Exuma Markets in Georgetown, Exuma. Donations can also be made online at www.dominos242.com.