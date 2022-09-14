AML purchases Solomon’s building for $17 million

AML Foods Limited announced yesterday that it signed a new $20 million credit facility letter with RBC Royal Bank, which it will use toward the purchase of the portion of the Solomon’s complex on East West Highway which houses its Super Center, and planned remodeling as well as other projects.

The food supply giant said it signed a sales agreement for the purchase of the property at a cost of $17 million.

Noting that the financing will attract an interest rate of prime less 0.65 percent, AML Foods said the purchase reallocates two rental costs into an owned asset.

“The company intends to convert the current location into a Solomon’s neighborhood grocery format and Cost Right Wholesale Club. The plan aligns with AML’s strategy of remodeling and upgrading its stores, which began with the renovations to Solomon’s Lucaya in Grand Bahama and Exuma Markets in George Town, Exuma,” the company said in a statement yesterday.

“The Solomon’s store will undergo a complete renovation, converting the store into a format like the company’s Solomon’s Yamacraw, Lucaya and soon to open Downtown Freeport stores; while the new Cost Right location will mirror the company’s Cost Right Freeport store. Work is expected to commence on the project in May 2023 and take approximately ten months to complete.”

The company continued, “Customers will now begin to see changes at Solomon’s Super Center, as the store prepares for the transition of consolidating the general merchandise and clothing departments to the Cost Right store. For this purpose, inventory levels within these categories have been reduced at the location. Both locations will remain open during construction.”

Chief Executive Officer and President of AML Foods Gavin Watchorn said the company has additional projects slated for next year which include upgrades to Freeport Solomon’s Fresh Market Stores and Cost Right on that island.

“Continuously investing in our stores is important to our business, as our aim is to always offer the best grocery store standards and shopping experiences for Bahamians, residents and tourists alike,” he said.