AML sales improve, but inflation dampens profit margins

Gavin Watchorn.

Inflation continues to dampen profit margins for AML Foods Limited, although the company reported an eight percent improvement in sales during its third quarter.

While total sales were up by $3.9 million (8.3 percent), for the quarter ending January 31, 2023 to land at $50.8 million, AML Chief Executive Officer and President Gavin Watchorn said net profit for the period was down to just $0.6 million, compared to the $1.5 million recorded in the same period during the previous year.

“Although sales improved, quarterly and year-to-date gross margins have been impacted by inflationary pressures at supplier, customer, and regulatory levels. Our teams continue their efforts to find value and savings for our customers and we are expecting a gradual decline in inflationary pressures throughout 2023,” he said.

“Our team continued to manage expenses well to mitigate increased costs, and selling, general and administrative expenses were 24.7 percent of sales compared to 26.5 percent in the prior year. Additionally, we remained focus on supporting optimal inventory levels in our stores, to maintain desired levels of stock to meet customer demand, while simultaneously managing costs. Current in-stock levels are close to or at pre-COVID levels.”

Although global inflation began to taper off at the start of the year, compared to the decades high seen in 2022, prices globally remain elevated above pre-pandemic levels, still affecting both the bottom lines of many companies and the pocketbooks of consumers.

As for AML’s recent investment on Grand Bahama, Watchorn said, “our new store in Downtown Freeport has been well received by the community and initial sales have exceeded our expectations, growing our overall market share in the Grand Bahama market.

“We also continued to record improved sales and profitability in our franchise division. During the quarter, $1.5 million was drawn down from the company’s RBC credit facility and was used to early redeem our Class C and D preference shareholders, allowing for further improvements to our overall interest costs.”

