Amputee charged with double murder

An amputee was on Monday charged with a shooting that left two dead.

Raphael McKinney, 28, of Homestead Street, is accused of the March 13 murders of Roage Bryan and Delton Brennan.

McKinney, who uses crutches to get around, was not required to plead to the charges when he made his first court appearance before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt.

McKinney, who lost his right leg in a previous shooting, told the magistrate that he had been beaten up by other suspects in custody.

As a result, McKinney said that he feared for his safety in prison.

He said, “I only have one leg. I don’t know what could happen to me.”

According to McKinney, he recently lost his twin brother to murder.

McKinney was denied bail and returns to court on July 26.

Police also charged another suspect with a recent murder.

John Thomas, 31, of Churchill Avenue, is accused of the March 11 shooting death of Garth Hall.

According to police, Hall was repairing a car through Fifth Street in Coconut Grove, when a gunman shot him multiple times.

Thomas was not required to enter a plea to the charge and was remanded to prison until July 26.

He’s represented by Ian Cargill.