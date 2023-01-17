An accurate diagnosis is key to dental treatment success

Would you try to patch a car tire without knowing what caused the leak or where the leak started? How about trying to fix the engine of a car without determining what is exactly the source of the problem? Today, several tests are used to make an informed diagnosis. Proper diagnosis determines accurate and successful treatment.

The majority of dental problems are caused by bacterial diseases such as periodontal diseases and tooth decay. These dental diseases are able to be tested, evaluated and in many cases eliminated. The accuracy of this process requires a proper diagnosis. This means we can provide for our patients the appropriate diagnostic protocols which are critical in determining the success of each treatment.

Diagnosis is the process of determining the specific disease or condition. A diagnostic test uses laboratory equipment to measure and confirm the presence or likelihood of a certain bacterium. This is critical to the success of your dental treatment because we cannot treat what we do not know.



We can analyze the bacteria in your mouth

Specific bacteria have been identified that cause severe bone destruction around teeth in periodontal disease and in tooth decay. There is a simple saliva test taken by a swab or below your gum line (in pockets) that is sent to a laboratory which identify specific germs and how pathogenic or infective are your bacteria.



The role of your immune system

Although bacteria are present and can be measured, the other side of the story is your immune system. Your immune system is your ability to fight off disease. When we are younger, we tend to have a stronger immune system, signified by how fast we heal. However, as we age, we heal a bit slower. Therefore, the process is two-fold. We need to identify the type of bacteria in our mouths as well as we need to know the number of disease-causing bacteria.



Genetic makeup

At Center for Specialized Dentistry, patients frequently ask questions about how their genetic makeup factors such as:

• Can I catch gum disease or get cavities from kissing or using someone else’s toothbrush?

• Did I get this disease from my parents? Can I pass it on to my children?

Firstly, your genetic makeup is a major factor in determining your likelihood in generally attracting diseases. Secondly, studies show that although the bad bacteria may be transferred during a kiss or toothbrush use, the number of bacteria transferred is too low to cause disease to be transferred to the next person. For the disease process to begin, the person’s immune system would have to be compromised and their genetic makeup susceptible.

Wouldn’t it be great to know about the bacteria that may affect the diagnosis of your dental disease? Similarly, when you visit your medical doctor for an infection before any treatment is administered, they usually find out the strain of bug or your genetic susceptibility. Such tests are available in dentistry. With a simple saliva swab, we can identify certain bacteria, determine the quantity and learn about the strength of your immune system to fight it.

With the advanced technology and information made available, your treatment course can be planned, which will improve effectiveness and give you a better chance to save your teeth. Also, it allows the dentist to better determine your ability to heal after surgical procedures, better tailoring your treatment.



• Dr. Kendal V.O. Major is the founder and CEO of the Center for Specialized Dentistry, which is a comprehensive family dental practice operating in New Providence and Grand Bahama. He is the first Bahamian specialist in gum diseases and dental implants since 1989. He is also a certified fast braces provider. His practice is located at 89 Collins Avenue, New Providence. He can be contacted at (242) 325-5165 or kmajorcsd@gmail.com.