‘An affront to the system’

The decision by former Golden Gates MP Shane Gibson to offer himself as the next Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) candidate for Mayaguana, Inagua, Crooked Island, Acklins and Long Cay (MICAL) is bizarre, to say the least.

That he would do so one year into the PLP’s term in office when there is a sitting member of Parliament who has not expressed any interest in stepping aside is an unnecessary distraction for his party.

Gibson has been a controversial figure. But, to be clear, such action would be unacceptable from anyone.

Gibson’s decision to pursue MICAL has attracted much attention.

After the 2017 general election, he was brought on corruption charges, embarrassed on the public stage, fought a difficult court battle and in November 2019 was acquitted.

Gibson in June 2022 said the court matter had been his “darkest hour”.

He has had a long run in politics.

Elected in May 2002 in Golden Gates, Gibson’s scandal with the late American celebrity Anna Nicole Smith during the first Christie administration when he was immigration minister, embarrassed the country, led to his resignation from Cabinet, and was determined by researchers hired by the PLP post-election to be a key contributor to the party’s loss at the polls in 2007, notwithstanding the fact that he won his seat again that year.

In 2012, when the PLP was re-elected, Christie again appointed him to his Cabinet as housing minister and minister of national insurance.

Less than three months after his defeat in 2017, Gibson was arrested and charged with 15 counts of bribery.

The case revolved around contractor Jonathan Ash who prosecutors said was owed upward of $1 million by the government for work done as part of the cleanup following Hurricane Matthew in 2016. It was alleged that Ash paid Gibson bribes to speed up the payment process.

After his acquittal, Gibson sued the government and reached a $2.5 million settlement. That settlement was reached under the current administration.

That he is now eyeing a political comeback in 2026 has left many astounded.

That he is seeking to canvas a constituency represented by another PLP at this time, strikes us, and others, as a mark of disrespect to the sitting MP, notwithstanding the fact that he wrote PLP Secretary General Barbara Cartwright, advising that he called Basil McIntosh to express his interest in the MICAL nomination, if he does not seek re-election.

“He could not say definitively whether he intends to run in MICAL again but he assured me that he would apprise me of his political plans well in advance of the next elections,” Gibson wrote in the October 5 letter.

“In this vein, I intend to visit the great islands of MICAL this weekend and maintain a presence in those communities. If given the opportunity, I will bring a level of representation to MICAL that is unmatched.”

McIntosh did not indicate over the weekend whether he will run in the next general election.

We imagine he must find Gibson’s canvassing of his constituency awkward and inappropriate.

What Gibson is doing is plain inappropriate, said George Smith, a senior PLP who served in Parliament for nearly 30 years, and also served as parliamentary secretary to Prime Minister Lynden Pindling, then in several different posts in the Pindling Cabinet.

Smith, who is almost 80, is a prominent and respected member of the PLP’s Candidates Committee.

Smith told National Review yesterday the general public ought to be “offended” by what Gibson is seeking to do.

He called it an “affront to the system”.

“I believe that the member (McIntosh) met all the requirements to be nominated as the candidate and the party has to be loyal to him unless his performance is deemed — when we get to the point of determining what’s going to happen next election — to be inadequate,” Smith said.

“There has been no scrutiny at this point. It’s only a year into the term and Mr. McIntosh has performed satisfactorily from all that I can gather.

“I think that it’s rather unfortunate. It’s certainly not in keeping with the tradition of respecting the incumbency of a sitting member. Now, if his performance is terrible and we are looking around coming into the next election for a candidate, then anyone has a right to apply at that point, but to pre-empt the process, is, I think, unfortunate, very unfortunate.”

Smith said he has not heard anything about McIntosh to make him have second thoughts about the enthusiastic support he gave him at the Candidates Committee ahead of the last election.

“It is disrespectful,” he said of what Gibson is doing.

“There’s no doubt about that and Mr. McIntosh is a decent human being, a very pleasant and decent human being who was involved in the I-Group.

“He did what he was required to do for the I-Group at Mayaguana and he did it out of commitment to the people of Mayaguana and also, I gather that he was rather active to some extent in one or two business ventures in Inagua, so from all accounts, he rose to the level of what impressed people that he’d be an ideal candidate for MICAL.”

If we are to go from what PLP Chairman Fred Mitchell indicated in a recent voice note, the party is not welcoming what Gibson is doing either.

Mitchell did not call Gibson’s name, but said no PLP has been given permission to canvass any constituency where there is a sitting member of Parliament.

Gibson has roots in MICAL. His father, the late “King” Eric Gibson, was born on Acklins.

We do not fully understand Gibson’s thinking in seeking to make a political comeback; we do not think the way he is going about it is right, but we recognize that he is free to pursue a nomination under the appropriate circumstances.

In his letter to Cartwright, he said what politicians always say; that he was inundated with calls from “frustrated voters” (in the lead-up to the 2021 election) who encouraged him to offer himself as a candidate.

Gibson wrote, “After prayerful consideration and discussions with my family, I would like to advise of my decision to offer myself as a candidate for the MICAL constituency in the 2026 general election.”

After previously detailing the many hurts he and his family have suffered during his time in frontline politics, it is certainly curious that Gibson would want to go back there.

Perhaps he views a re-election as the full indication to his “persecutors” of his ability to rise beyond all odds and struggles.

Perhaps he feels a genuine need to represent those frustrated voters.

Maybe he misses the political life.

We do not know.

What we do know is the PLP does not need the kind of distraction and disrespect he would create through his current action.

We will watch with interest to see how this all develops.