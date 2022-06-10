‘An Afternoon of Inspiration’ a successful event

On Friday, May 27th, 2022, scores of women gathered at the Margaritaville Resort to attend “An Afternoon of Inspiration” with Lisa Nichols-Hall and guests. The women’s empowerment event was hosted by Citadel Consultants Ltd., a top tier, global financial services provider based in The Bahamas.

The diverse group of attendees were from an array of professional and personal backgrounds, but shared the common desire to connect with other, like-minded women. In the moments leading up to the official start of the event, the room was abuzz with introductions, long-awaited reconnections, and laughter. Vendor tables laden with locally made goods for perusal and sale lined the back of the banquet hall, and a small crowd gathered around to observe and contribute to the painting in progress by Celebrity Artist Jamaal Rolle.

Following a warm welcome from Darnell Osborne, Citadel’s chief executive officer, hostess Simmone Bowe led the evening’s panelists in an insightful panel discussion on the topic: Women of Power versus Women of Influence. Members of the panel included Gravette Brown, chief innovator officer for Aliv Creates; Charlene Paul, chief internal auditor, Bank of The Bahamas; Christine Russell, chief executive officer of Corner Bank Ltd.; and Charnette Thompson, vice president of business solutions for the Cable Bahamas Group. Their varied perspectives, wealth of collective knowledge, and unique professional experiences made for an interesting conversation that both engaged the audience and set the tone for a powerful evening.

The room once again buzzed with activity as the attendees networked and took in the various displays from the local vendors. Award-winning motivational speaker and life coach, Lisa Nichols-Hall, delivered a power packed keynote address that both encouraged and challenged all in attendance to start with the end in mind and know that they are worthy of investment.

When asked what her favorite part of the event was, Chief Executive Officer of Citadel Consultants Ltd. Darnell Osborne said, “I thoroughly enjoyed the entire evening, but being able to connect with colleagues after two years of the pandemic was wonderful.”

Darnell continued, “I also loved seeing the hunger that so many women have to be in community and learn from one another. I thought the panel discussion was enlightening, the ladies did not disappoint.”

As the events of the evening continued on, Rolle continued to work on a painting, pulling together the dozens of unique and distinct brush strokes that the event’s attendees had made on the canvas. This style of collaborative painting is called art therapy, and was a wonderful addition to the event. By the end of the evening, a beautiful piece that he titled, “Let Your Light Shine” was the result. The painting was meant to be a gift to Citadel’s chief executive officer in memory of the event, but in a turn of events – and perhaps the most heartwarming moment of the evening – Darnell Osborne’s daughter, Celine Osborne, suggested that she instead auction the final painting, and donate the proceeds to the Dignified Girl Project (DGP), a local non-profit organization based here in Nassau.

“Her suggestion took me by surprise, but also made me so proud,” Osborne said. “To know that I’ve raised such a considerate individual was the perfect end to the evening for me.”

The Dignified Girl Project provides necessary feminine hygiene products and education about feminine care to women and girls in the Bahamian community. Through their work, the DGP hopes to ensure that socioeconomic status no longer plays a role in preventing women and girls from accessing the tangible and informational support they need to care for themselves fully – a mission that Citadel wholeheartedly supports.

Citadel would like to extend gratitude to their generous sponsors who made An Afternoon of Inspiration with Lisa Nichols-Hall and Guests possible: Cable Bahamas Group of Companies, the Securities Commission of The Bahamas, Corner Bank, Genesis Fund Services, CFAL, Aliv Creates, Dairy Queen, Executives, CG Atlantic Medical, Providence Advisors, Insurance Management, Summit Insurance, Bahamas Financial Services Board, Fish Farmers, The Paint Place, Sumner Strategic Partners, Equity Bank and Trust, Juicin For Life, the Public Hospitals Authority, Bank of The Bahamas, Comfort Suites, CIBC First Caribbean, BflyByDesign and DDPR. Citadel would also like to thank its partners, Violet Perpall of Gramma Audrey’s, Patricia Chatti of Cia Monet and Patrice Bain of Transforming Spaces.

Based on the audience’s response to this event, Citadel Consultants Ltd. and Lisa Nichols-Hall are currently discussing a Mastermind event tentatively scheduled for this August. Citadel hopes to continue to champion women’s issues by facilitating necessary discussions, and creating spaces for women in all walks of life and at all leadership levels to connect and share their wisdom, insight, and knowledge.