An epic JITG Lineup

Jill Scott.

Erykah Badu.

Charlie Wilson.

Ari Lennox.

Sean Paul.

Jodeci.

Keyshia Cole.

El DeBarge.

Adam Blacksone & The Legacy Experience.

Mike Phillips.

Chandler Moore.

Kierra Sheard.

Pastor Mike Jr.

An electric 13-artist lineup of award-winning new and old school R&B, neo-soul, reggae and gospel artists have been announced for the 16th Jazz in the Gardens (JITG) music festival, which is being billed as a “sweeter level” celebration of Black music and culture.

The two-day weekend festival will return to the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, March 11-12.

“Over the years, Jazz in the Gardens has evolved on many levels. Now, in our 16th year, the festival continues to showcase some amazing talent and different genres of music for all those who attend to enjoy,” said Miami Gardens Mayor Rodney Harris. “People come from all over for this unique experience. Jazz is the means by which we celebrate grandly music, food and culture, together.”

The 2023 show is the hot ticket event following the 2022 show that included the Queen of Soul Mary J. Blige and Miami Gardens native son Rick Ross who lit up the JITG stage following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the festival, Harris and Miami Gardens City Council declared March 13 as “Rick Ross Day” in honor of the Miami Gardens native’s global success as an entertainer, entrepreneur and philanthropist.

In addition to the live performances, the 2023 JITG music fest will feature exotic cuisine and offer exquisite retail buys in the Merchandise Village.

Two-day ticket prices are $1,525 gold ambassador (two seats in first row, two restroom passes, two passes to official opening night party and one parking pass); $1,425 silver ambassador (two seats in second or third rows, two restroom passes, two passes to official opening night party, and one parking pass); $325 platinum; $335 platinum aisle; $225 prime; $235 prime aisle; $195 reserved; $205 reserved aisle; and $135 general admission.

Back by popular demand, in honor of Women’s History Month, and in conjunction with the JITG music festival, will be the Women’s Impact Luncheon on March 10.

This inspirational experience is designed to inspire women to live centered, active, fulfilled and balanced lives. Men are welcome and celebrated, too!

Attendees will be entertained and engaged as distinguished guest speakers deliver powerful expertise on how to create a happy, healthy, spiritual, and centered existence.