An evolving saga

Fifteen or so weeks ahead of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season, a worrying picture has emerged regarding the management of disaster relief and reconstruction in the weeks and months after Hurricane Dorian made a devastating trek through Abaco and Grand Bahama in the northern Bahamas.

While the ferocious Category 5 storm revealed stories of heroism, and triggered an impressive, wide reaching and generally well-coordinated response from aid agencies and private sector groups and individuals, the still unaccounted for expenditure of massive amounts of public money and resources and the overall response spearheaded by government have been a cause for grave concerns, and should result in important lessons learned.

In the face of claims made by Executive Chairman of the Disaster Reconstruction Authority (DRA) Alex Storr, those now in opposition who were in charge of this massive effort are largely silent.

While he has had a whole lot to say on all manner of issues in an obvious and feeble attempt at remaining relevant in these post-election months, former Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, who had overall ministerial responsibility for disaster response, has yet to speak to these matters.

Former Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness Iram Lewis, who had been unreachable over the course of days, did speak on Monday, defending the now former Minnis administration’s efforts to raise funds through a donor conference, which was sponsored by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in early 2020, several months after Dorian.

The administration had said it had received roughly $1.7 billion in pledges, which included technical assistance, intellectual assistance, concessionary loans, equity, grants and guarantee financing.

But Storr said the conference had been a “PR exercise” and that some people had used it to “get their foot in the door in the hurricane relief to benefit their businesses”.

Lewis called the comments “disingenuous, disrespectful and insulting”. The former administration, however, failed to provide a full accounting on what was received and how the donations were used.

Lewis has not spoken to the many other claims made by Storr over the last two weeks with respect to how disaster relief efforts were handled, including the award of contracts and what the current chairman insists was anything but value for money received.

He did not respond to a message we sent him yesterday.

Minnis announced the formation of the Ministry of Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction on September 22, 2019 and that Lewis had been appointed minister of state. He announced the establishment of the Disaster Reconstruction Authority on December 1, 2019.

It was chaired by John Michael Clarke and its managing director was Katherine Forbes-Smith, who was already a coordinator for the National Emergency Management Agency on Grand Bahama, and who resigned as president of the Senate to take up the new DRA position.

Following the pledge conference in January 2020, the government, shamelessly politicizing disaster relief, said the high volume of pledges demonstrated “the international community’s trust in the FNM government’s ability to manage donated funds appropriately”.

But the audience that mattered most was the Bahamian people, who failed to witness this sound management of donated or public funds.

Minnis also announced plans to establish The Bahamas National Recovery and Reconstruction Trust Fund, an independent and non-political body to help fund home and building repairs.

Lewis also stressed at the time the importance of accountability and said that there will be regular reporting on funds that are received and how those funds are spent.

There was no trust fund set up as pledged, and there was no accountability, as promised.

While Opposition Leader Michael Pintard has also opined on a broad range of issues – from the government’s recent Dubai trip, to the prime minister’s breaking of quarantine in December 2021, to the government’s scant legislative agenda – he, too, has gone underground as far as defending the Minnis administration’s disaster response efforts.

He told The Nassau Guardian a week ago that the opposition will release a statement in response to claims made by Storr and questions that have been raised regarding the DRA’s work under the Minnis administration.

Again, no such statement has been released.

‘Nightmare’

Instead, what the public has gotten has been a trickle of information that has raised more questions around the DRA’s work, and highlighted its failure to account for what it was doing on the people’s behalf in the wake of the worst natural disaster to hit The Bahamas in any of our lifetime.

In this space last week, we pointed to the authority’s failure to provide audited accounts and to make public contracts it awarded, as required by law.

Some of those contracts were awarded to politically exposed persons and Storr claimed that funds were being paid out beyond the value of work that was done. In the absence of any accounting, there is not yet any validation for this serious allegation.

There is much we still do not know, but the post-Dorian saga continues to unfold.

The failure of the Minnis administration to provide a full accounting on contract awards and the expenditure of funds for hurricane relief efforts is broader even than the DRA and its work.

Some of the individuals who bid on DRA contracts and were awarded them had already been doing work on the ground in Abaco and Grand Bahama as they had been engaged by the Ministry of Works and Department of Environmental Health in the immediate aftermath of Dorian.

Millions of dollars in contracts were awarded between September 2019 when the storm hit and

December 2019 when the DRA was established. They, too, were never made public.

The wastage of taxpayer dollars on a post-Dorian dome project has also not been fully explained.

Storr said on the weekend that nearly $1 million in demurrage has been accumulated on 48 shipping containers containing domes.

The Minnis administration spent more than $6 million on nearly 200 domes that were supposed to be used as temporary housing for residents on Abaco and Grand Bahama after Hurricane Dorian. The government planned to set up 250 domes on Abaco in a tent city, but this never materialized.

Storr described the domes situation as “a nightmare”.

Last July, then-Minister of State for Disaster Reconstruction Pakesia Parker-Edgecombe said there was no longer a significant demand for a community of domes.

“I am of the view that the domes no longer be constructed simply because of the fact that they were meant for temporary housing,” she said.

Accountability

Accountability and transparency, as we know, are key to reducing and/or eliminating corruption from these kinds of efforts.

While governments must be in a position to respond right away to natural disasters, that does not give them unconditional authority to do as they please using the emergency as an excuse for failing to report on their actions on the public’s behalf.

The storm’s magnitude, and the fact that no other administration before the Minnis-led government ever had to deal with a hurricane as devastating as Dorian, are no excuse for failing to account, and dropping the ball.

While we all hope that we do not live to see another Dorian, we cannot live on hopes and prayers alone. We must put systems in place to ensure that we are best positioned to respond to any disaster that comes our way.

This is why we must learn lessons from the post-Dorian experience and strengthen our ability to move quickly and in a coordinated fashion to preserve life and property, and to provide relief. When disasters strike is not the time to figure out how to respond to them.

Policymakers are undoubtedly well aware of the need to be accountable, even if they often fail to do so. This is why the Disaster Reconstruction Authority Act, 2019 mandates the procedure for accountability.

The wanton disregard for the law on the part of those in elected office as well as those appointed to key positions in government is disturbing and does not portend well for our future as a country, which lies in the hurricane belt.

This disregard for the law goes beyond failure to comply with the DRA Act.

The 2021 Global Health Security Index – which was developed in partnership with the Nuclear Threat Initiative and the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security at the Bloomberg School of Public Health – found that The Bahamas is among the countries least prepared for a future epidemic.

The country report that accompanies the index notes: “The Disaster Preparedness and Response Act of 2006 states that an annual National Disaster Preparedness and Response Plan shall be prepared and will include procedures for safeguarding against fire and epidemics during a threatened disaster.

“However, there is no publicly available evidence of such a plan through NEMA or the Ministry of Health. The Bahamas is part of the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) for disaster management in the Caribbean community.”

Regarding the DRA, Storr has pledged that the authority will meet its legal mandate to report, and also advised last Friday that a forensic audit has been ordered into the work of the DRA.

Such an audit is likely to be costly and time-consuming, but it is our hope that it will lift the veil off all that has transpired within the DRA – the good, the bad, and the ugly, so we know what worked and what did not in our response to Dorian.

After years of claims and counter-claims regarding our disaster response and the handling of donated and public resources in the wake of multiple hurricanes, we should also consider a broader public inquiry into these matters.

Most importantly though, commitments to effective, transparent, disaster response must be followed up by measurable action, spearheaded by individuals whose watchword is accountability.

If not, the future disasters we are likely to face, could be infinitely more devastating than the natural disasters themselves.