Grand Bahama News

An ‘Eyeful’ of great Bahamian talent

Photo of The Nassau Guardian The Nassau Guardian Send an email October 10, 2023
0 1 minute read
The artists were joined by Bahamas Ambassador to United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and renowned artist Jamaal Rolle (left) who loved the creativity shown by artists such as Leo Brown (right) and his piece, ‘The Bahamas 50th and Beyond’.

On Sunday night in Freeport, Local art enthusiasts came out to support ArtLucaya Independence Exhibit “Banners Waving High” to commemorate 50 years of Bahamian Heroism, History & Culture.

Twenty-eight artists produced a piece based on their views on the past 50 years or their hopes for the next 50.

The exhibition opened on the eve of National Hero’s Day at the Glory Banks Art Gallery in the Rand Nature Centre.

It’s so wonderful to see so many artists contributing to this event, and really lovely that the show is free and open to the public to view until October 15.

We encourage everyone to visit the gallery and view these colorful and stunning works of art created by so many talented Bahamians and resident artists. 

Well done to the organizers and our thanks to the many artists continuing to keep the arts alive and well in our community. 

We look forward to more work and more shows.

Photo of The Nassau Guardian The Nassau Guardian Send an email October 10, 2023
0 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of The Nassau Guardian

The Nassau Guardian

Related Articles

Carnival promoting Celebration Key on 2025-2026 cruise itinerary

October 3, 2023

Crowdfunding could help GB businesses, Adderley says

October 3, 2023

Cancer Awareness Month events announced 

October 3, 2023

Aggressive stray dog issue worsens on Grand Bahama

October 3, 2023
Back to top button