An ‘Eyeful’ of great Bahamian talent

On Sunday night in Freeport, Local art enthusiasts came out to support ArtLucaya Independence Exhibit “Banners Waving High” to commemorate 50 years of Bahamian Heroism, History & Culture.

Twenty-eight artists produced a piece based on their views on the past 50 years or their hopes for the next 50.

The exhibition opened on the eve of National Hero’s Day at the Glory Banks Art Gallery in the Rand Nature Centre.

It’s so wonderful to see so many artists contributing to this event, and really lovely that the show is free and open to the public to view until October 15.

We encourage everyone to visit the gallery and view these colorful and stunning works of art created by so many talented Bahamians and resident artists.

Well done to the organizers and our thanks to the many artists continuing to keep the arts alive and well in our community.

We look forward to more work and more shows.