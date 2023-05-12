An island girl delivers the heat

What started out as a pandemic hobby for an Eleuthera island girl has people clamoring for Linda Brown’s pepper sauces.

With unique names like – Pleased to Heat You, a blend of habanero and mango; and Tears of Joy, a habanero and pineapple blend – sold under her Island Girl brand, it is Brown’s intention to have her pepper sauces placed on the shelves of every supermarket in The Bahamas.

There was no greater compliment to Brown than hearing people ask for her pepper sauce which is served in the restaurant at Cape Eleuthera Resort and Marina. Due to the demand, Brown began producing her pepper sauce for sale on the shelf at the resort’s gift shop.

“I started shortly after some persons had tried the sauce and were impressed by the taste. After much thought, I realized that it would be another stream of income aside from my employment,” said Brown. “It has been considerably profitable ever since.”

Like many people today, Brown took to the internet to learn the basics of pepper sauce, before adding her own twists.

“I got the basic understanding by watching videos on YouTube. As I made the sauce, I tweaked and perfected some aspects, and with each batch, adjustments were made until I perfected each sauce flavor. I kept trying until the taste met my specifications. And with each flavor profile, I altered accordingly.”

Brown’s pepper sauces are delicious. They provide a pleasant kick tempered by the addition of mango with its sweet, citrus, and almost melon flavor, and the sweet and tart pineapple.

Her pepper sauces can be used for more than just a condiment. Brown encourages people to use her sauce as a marinade for meat – uncooked and cooked meats – and says they are great on chicken, fish and some people have even told her they love her pepper sauces with their conch fritters.

“It’s extremely versatile and can be suited to any food type,” said Brown.

A home-based, side-hustle business, when Brown is whipping up batches of her pepper sauces, the aroma of pineapples, mango and fresh-picked habanero peppers, permeate from her kitchen and home. Her neighbors definitely know when she is producing a batch of pepper sauce.

It’s a scent she describes as “beautiful”.

While she only has two flavors of pepper sauces currently, and is always dreaming up new blends and working to perfect them to her existing palate standard.

“At some time in the future, I intend to experiment with other flavors – preferably locally grown fruits,” she said.

Brown is currently able to produce 100 bottles of pepper sauce in a batch. She has intentions of increasing her output based on demand.

Currently, the Island Girl brand of pepper sauces can be purchased at Cape Eleuthera Resort and Marina Gift Shop, on Eleuthera; Norma’s Gift Shop in Governor’s Harbour; Harbour Side Gift Shop in Spanish Wells, or by contacting Brown directly via WhatsApp at 806-4059.

“It is my intention to place my sauces on the shelves of every Bahamian supermarket,” said Brown who has found herself with a growing local market as well as her tourist base.

“Bahamians have been introduced to new foods by unfamiliar brands from unfamiliar peoples and countries. That spirit of adventure means that Bahamians are not afraid to expand their palate. This product is locally made and by purchasing a sauce, they are supporting a Bahamian entrepreneur. Not to mention, the sauces are incredibly good,” said Brown.