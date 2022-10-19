An open letter to Clint Watson

Dear Mr. Watson,



If you can’t hear women’s advocacy groups, it’s because they are hoarse from asking for changes to the law on marital rape.

You want groups to speak up; OK, I will speak for the women in my family group of three votes.

We want the government to stop obfuscating on this issue and change the law so that no “husband” can rape his wife and have this offense be treated as something other than rape.

Rape is rape. There is no other word, no other excuse that can be given for this abominable behavior.

How can we expect to stop the violence if women are treated like second class citizens; if sons are witnessing their fathers ill-treating their mothers?

Keep holding your ear, you will get an earful now.



— Joanne Smith