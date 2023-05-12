Analysis: Regional tourism challenged as more locations open up

Although the Caribbean region led the tourism rebound in 2022 and into the first quarter of 2023, achieving just one percent short of pre-pandemic oversees arrivals in the first quarter of 2023, new analyses suggest the region must sustain that attraction as more parts of the world lure travelers.

An analysis by US travel insurance marketplace Squaremouth shows that eight of the ten most popular international destinations for key markets like the United States and Canada this summer are European countries.

Tourism database company ForwardKeys noted the more competitive travel landscape in its recently released Caribbean Travel Trends report, released in conjunction with the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA).

“The Caribbean was back to pre-pandemic levels of international visitor arrivals in Q1 of 2023, down by just one percent, an amazing feat considering the context of global international travel, still down by 31 percent against 2019. The world is a more competitive place for the tourism industry, now that most COVID-19 requirements and restrictions are over; while the reopening of China represents the dawn of a new era where COVID-19 seems finally in the rear mirror,” the report states.

“Consequently, the travel landscape is more competitive now that travelers have more choices, and due to pent-up demand for destinations that were previously off-limits or less accessible (South America, Southeast Asia). The year 2023 could be considered the first year without COVID-19 for the tourism industry. The Caribbean destinations achieved a leadership position in the last years, now it is time to sustain it.”

That’s why the analysis suggested the region capitalize on high-end Latin American travelers.

“Beyond the main traditional markets, the US and Canada, there are more opportunities to be found in the neighboring countries. Latin American markets represent an exciting

opportunity for the Caribbean,” ForwardKeys said.

“Travel demand for Caribbean destinations quickly gained momentum after most regional countries dropped travel requirements. The strong pent-up demand is propelling visitor arrivals from Latin America beyond pre-pandemic levels, up by 14 percent in Q1, and with greater growth potential. The best performing markets in the region are Colombia, Argentina, and Peru.”