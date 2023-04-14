And the party continues

Yeah, yeah, yeah, que no pare la fiesta!

Fresh off the heels of Grammy Award-winning Lizzo, Atlantis is keeping the party going, serving up another Grammy Award-winning international superstar – Mr. 305 Worldwide – Pitbull!

American rapper Armando Christian Pérez, known by his stage name Pitbull will play at the resort’s Casuarina Beach on Sunday, May 28 delivering some of his biggest hits, including “Give Me Everything,” “I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho),” and more. His performance will be Atlantis’ latest in its Music Making Waves Concert Series as the resort continues to deliver live entertainment experiences in The Bahamas.

“For 25 years, Atlantis Paradise Island consistently delivers experiences that create lifelong memories for our guests and community. We are so happy to welcome the legendary Pitbull to Atlantis and The Bahamas next month,” said Audrey Oswell, president and managing director, Atlantis Paradise Island.

“With his extraordinary showmanship and chart-topping hits, Pitbull will join our year-long anniversary celebration along with the 2023 Music Making Waves performances by Lizzo, The Chainsmokers, DJ Nick Cannon, and Ke$ha,” said Oswell.

Tickets for Pitbull range from $69 plus VAT for silver seating to $189 for diamond seating and can be had at atlantislive.com.

The Music Making Waves concert grounds open at 6:30 p.m.; showtime is at 9:30 p.m.

In the concert village, guests of all ages will enjoy local food trucks and pop-up experiences such as body art and a crafts market in the Atlantis activity fun zone. A 360-degree beer garden will offer a selection of cold brews, cocktails, wines, and seating. A complimentary roundtrip shuttle service will be provided for all concert guests to Atlantis’ hotel towers and parking garages.

Atlantis’ latest performer is also an education advocate, business entrepreneur, and motivational speaker who invites disruption on a global scale. With countless awards, dozens of international number ones, hundreds of gold and platinum certifications, millions of single sales, 25 million album sales, and cumulative video views in excess of 15 billion, one of the most impressive careers in music history set the stage for him to make true change.

Pitbull returned to the road in 2022 with the sold out North American Can’t Stop Us Now Tour, packing arenas and amphitheaters coast to coast.

He maximizes his own creative, entrepreneurial and personal freedom, yet, again, on his next long-awaited English album, coming soon.

A portion of the proceeds from the Music Making Waves concert series will support the Atlantis Blue Project Foundation, a nonprofit organization with the mission of saving marine life and their extraordinary habitats throughout The Bahamas and surrounding Caribbean seas.

Pitbull will command the stage mere weeks after Lizzo rocked the Atlantis stage to a full house, on an evening capped off with an amazing firework display to kick off celebrations toward The Royal’s 25th anniversary, which officially will be celebrated in December.

Lizzo brought her big diva vocals to rock the Music Making Waves stage, during an apt month, with a relatable stream of consciousness lyrics about womanhood, self-worth, and even the mundane.

Her performance took place during the month of March which serves as a reminder to celebrate women’s milestones and their extraordinary roles in all spheres of society. The month is also a call for gender equality and a celebration to recognize and acknowledge women in all appearances, contributions, roles, and perspectives around the world.

The singer, who touts a message of self-love, positivity and acceptance, and helping women accept and love their bodies in the same way that she does, dropped countless anthems and her biggest hits, seaside, under the stars on the stage that Pitbull will next grace.