A Celebration of Life

for

André “Dolly” Veronica Lockhart Braynen, 81



of Stapledon Gardens, and formerly of Ragged Island, will be held on Saturday, September 3rd, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Evangelistic Pentecostal Church, Alocasia Road. Officiating will be Pastor Stanley W. Seymour and he’ll be assisted by other Ministers of the Gospel.

Cremation was Held

Left to mourn her homegoing: Her Children: André and Rodney Jr. Braynen, Michelle Hudson, Son-in-law: Rock Hudson, daughters-in-law: Marlo Murphy Braynen, Mikaela Braynen, Grandchildren: Rashad Braynen Symonette, Alec, Matthew and A. Kristen-Grace Braynen, Shay Hudson and Ashton Sands, Sisters: Chenena Gibson, Shirley Saunders, Ruth Donaldson, and Paula Butler, Brothers: Kennon, James and Ettiene Lockhart, Brothers-in-law: Henry Saunders, Hartley Pinder and Audley Dean, Nieces and Nephews: Ingrid Farrington, Brent Lockhart, Galen, Christian and Niles Saunders, Sloan Knowles, Sherie, Kabute, Antonio and Brooke Lockhart, Olivia Chase, Nichole Sweeting, Kay Capron, George A. Donaldson, Dr. Denise Ramas, Olivia Donaldson, Cecile Mackey, Michael Gibson, Byron and Anton Butler, Raquel Deleveaux, Matthew and Nadia Pinder, Karen; Richardo Lockhart, Michelle Albright, Michael Lockhart, Kaye Wilson, Brent and Brigette Dean, Bianca Willie, Nakeisha Deveaux Strachan, Yvette (Sandy), Anishka and Ettiene Jr., Karin, Nikki, Sherlock, Khalil, Lockhart, Numerous Grandnieces and Nephews including: Desiree Graham, Cecilia Mackey, Brianna & Noah Gibson, Raven Ramsey, Shaw & Parker Knowles, Terry Farrington, Samiah Rutherford, Xavier, Troy, Jett, Blaze, Zain, Eva, Nova and Zahra Ramos, Anton Jr. & Ashya Butler, Shauné, Hayley, Adrian and Skye Bowe, Katia, Jade, Issa, Thema and Tse Saunders, Danté, Mitchell & Hanna Donaldson, Logan Capron, Sharmatie, LaShan and Brandon Lockhart, Great-grandnieces & Nephews: Ella-Diane Farrington, Khaliel Ramsey and Kailee Saunders, Numerous Friends and Family including: Elain Major & Family, Lavonne Moxey & Family, Freida Hepburn & Family; Lesley Miller, Sharon Wilson, Florinda Pintard, Sabrina Pinder, Terry Miller, Zoe Powell, The Ragged Island Community (The Wilson, Monroe, Moxey, Millers, Wallace, Adderley), Verlease Adderley, Yvette Bethel, Calves Rolle, Synida Price, Melvin Sands, Lydia Strachan, Linda Davis, Michelle Baker, Stephanie and Kerah Johnson, Darlene Cargill, Sister Campbell, Mrs. Miriam Roberts, Sonjia Roberts, Ralph McKinney, Mr. & Mrs. Anton Archer & Family, Evangelistic Pentecostal Church family, and Michael Pintard, Special thanks to: Charles Newbold, Hon. Mckell Bonaby, Mt. Moriah, FNM Women Association, The Family of St. Francis Xavier Church especially the Ladies Auxiliary, Mr. & Mrs. Christopher Neely, Mr. & Mrs. Derek Kerr, Alma Ferguson, Mrs. Janet McDonald, Ms. Arabella Johnson, Pastor Leonard Johnson of the Seventh-day Adventist Church of Lakeland Fl. Pastor Stanley & Family; Nikki Seymour, One Stapledon family, including Mr. & Mrs. Lee Smith, Barbara Smith & Family, Mr. Ian Miller, Elise and Nico Chase, Mr. Mr. & Mrs. Michael Hanna & Family, Neil Symonette, The Bahamas Dance Theatre, Eva Hilton Primary School.

If your name has been inadvertently omitted it was not intentional.

Family and Friends can sign the guestbook at St Ambrose Funeral Home, #34 Arundel Street on Thursday 1st September, 2033 – Friday 2nd September, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m and at the church on Saturday, 3rd September, 2022 from 10:00 am until service time

Funeral Service will be live stream via YouTube link

https://youtu.be/2hJgPhp5Vmo. Live Stream will start promptly 11:00 a.m.

May her soul Rest In Peace