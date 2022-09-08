Funeral Announcement

Andre’ Dorian Thompson “DRE”, age 28 years, a resident of #2 Village Crest, will be held at 10am, on Saturday, September 10th, 2022, at Rhodes Memorial Methodist Church, Montrose Avenue. Officiating will be Rev. Emily Demeritte, assisted by Rev. Kelli Jolly, Rev. Cecil Newbold and other Ministers of the gospel. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Gardens Cemetery, Soldier Road.

Precious, Heartwarming Memories will forever linger in the hearts of his Parents: Adrian L. Thompson and Andrea S. Johnson-Thompson; Brothers: Andrian (Andy), Aidan, Adam & Aaron Thompson; Grandparents: Cynthia Johnson, Charles W. Thompson and Agnes E. Brown-Thompson; Aunts: Valerie Thompson, Karen Thompson-Passard, Carolee (Candy) Thompson-Brown, Thyra Johnson, Veronica (Nell) Bethell, Beverley (Ann) Rahming, Clothilda (Clo) Saunders, Monica Best, Theresa Bastian, Terresita Johnson, Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson, Inger Johnson, Jessie Johnson, Yasmine Miller-Johnson, Mayzie Johnson, Yvette Godet, Latoya Burrows, Rochan Thompson, Monique Thompson, Tamika Thompson, Teia Thompson; Uncles: Antonio Thompson, Hervis Porter, Brandon Thompson, Dyke Passard, Micheal Brown, Andrew Johnson Sr., Robert Augustine Johnson, John Johnson, Thomas Johnson, Robert Leon Johnson, Timothy Saunders, Matthew Best, Vasco Bastian, Alvarico Godet; Cousins: Kirk Jr, Kiran, Kireem, and Kheenan Thompson, Giovanni Thompson,Deonte Rahming, Antonio Thompson Jr., Dodridge and Carez Lewis, Czare Brown, Gianni Thompson, Ayanna Thompson, Petche Bethell, Aaliyah Farrington, Ashley Burrows, Alvarez and Alyssa Godet, Symphony Knowles (William), Melchizedek & Joel Johnson, Andrew Johnson Jr., Giovanni Thompson, Antonique Farah, Dr. Jada Saunders, Johnathan Johnson, Summer Rahming, Seth Bethell, Tauren Curtis, Gabriel & Gideon Saunders, Jeremiah & Benjamin Best, Jonathan Cartwright, Mario & Luke Johnson, Ayan & Asher Bastian, Isabella Knowles, Anaias Johnson, Dellarese Sully, Sabrina & Dale Bain, Ted Newbold, Ashton Major, Desmond Cooper, Rochelle Carey, Lorraine Carey, Judy, Monique, Sheila & Rodney Pinder, Garfield Gray, Theresa Bethel, Shanell & Riel Heastie, Paul Bethel, Clyde Bethel, Melissa Johnson, Emry Johnson, Ursula McCardy; Godmothers: Maria Hepburn, Katie Rolle, Florence Pedican, Jennifer Johnson, Inga Bostwick, Rhonda Arthur and Kristen Fowler; Godfathers: John Tucker, Joel Deveaux, Thomas (Ally) Pratt, Lynden Fowler, Chicozie Ijeoma, Anorld Forbes, Carlos Hepburn: Godsisters: Lyndira, Lynnae & Lyneisha Fowler, Asia, Eden & Amelia Hepburn, Alanna Collie, Perri Charlton, Petra Marshall, Ashaki Gibson, Lakyrah Roberts; Godbrothers: Thomas Pratt Jr. (AJ), Trevon Pratt, Peter Marshall, Marcel Flowers & Lammont Roberts; Family and Friends: Valeria Ferguson (Special Friend) Hazel Chea & Family, Courtney Stubbs and Family, Eudene Thompson and Family, Lulamae Thompson and Family, Mable Stubbs and Family, Loretta Stubbs & Family, Gladys Ferguson and Family, Philip and Arneta Clark & Family, Christopher and Patricia Knowles & Family, Lorna Sands and Family, Deloris Sands and Family, Kevin & Melvern Moxey and Family, Wendy Sands & Family, Michelle Sands and Family, Van and Denise Stubbs & Family, Dwayne Sands & Family, Stephanie Griffin & Family, Deborah Cartwright & Family, Anne, Elaine, Joyce, Andrew, Melrose, Annika, Annette and Edney Thompson & Family, Craig Thompson & Family, Steven Thompson & Family, Sherry Thompson and Family, Geoffrey Thompson & Family, Superintend Ricardo and Lisa Richardson & Family, Christopher Richardson & Family, Merici Richardson & Family, Shane Newchurch & Family, Cynthia Wilson & Family, Gwen Moncur & Family, Matt Maura & Family, Fred Ramsey & Family, John & Bridget Rolle & Family, Shine & Raquel Curry & Family, Lisa, Tonia, Tonya, Shari, Heidi, Latisha Fowler & Family, Marco Stubbs & Family, Courtnezie Stubbs & Family, Nat Glinton & Family, Kirsten Folwer, Aubynette Rolle, Joel and Noel Deveaux & Family, Deborah Charlton, Judith Cooper, Ingrid Kerr, Nancy Collie, Hilda Tucker, Karen Pratt, Linda, Kristina, Louis and Raven Dames & Gio Rogers, QC Class of 2011 including Marcia Charlow, Charmeeka Dean, Harold Carter, Ashleigh Russell, Harold Carter, Bethell Jean-Luc Azaria Ramphal, Brian Miller, Kenji Sands, Roshad Mackey, Crystal Sands, Terran Adderley, Cody Adderley, Opal Cartwright, Rebekah Brice, Travis Bowe, Vito Cartwright, Tevan Rolle, Danielle Miller, Mark Evans, Cameron Knowles, Ruben Clarke, John Pintard, Brien ‘Bald Miller & Blair Darville, Jean-Luc Ramphal, Brian Miller, Kenji Sands, Roshad Mackey, Crystal Sands, Terran Adderley, Cody Adderley, Opal Cartwright, Rebekah Brice, Travis Bowe, Vito Cartwright, Tevan Rolle, Danielle Miller, Mark Evans, Harry McDonald & Family, Ian Cargill & Family, Deanglo and Tennessee Bowe and Family, Marcus Evans and Family, Gail Davis & Family, Reno Brennen & Family, Carl & Kym Rahming & Family, Berkeley and Deidre Johnson & Family, Richard & Kim Williams & Family, Eleanor Pennermen & Family, Electa Lloyd & Family, Philip Smith & Family, Chicozie and Renee Ijeoma, Kathy Barry & Family, Patrica Burrows and Family, Petra Burrows & Family, Debbie Belfon & Family, Lamantha Maycock & Family, Roscoe Dames & Family, John & Bridgette Rolle & Family, Patricia Mortimer & Family, Jayson & Eloise Moxey & Family, Paul and Joanne Major & Family, Keith Thompson & Family, Brenda Adderley & Family (West Palm Beach) Veronica Gibson & Family (West Palm Beach) Michelle Munnings & Family, Patrica Babbs & Family, Swene Campbell & Family, Elron and Ginger Hepburn & Family, Tyrone Scavella Jr., Theda Weech & Family, Deloris McDonald & Family, Blairwood Academy Class of 2011 including Robyn, Rubin & Michael O’Brien. Dre’s exclusive barber-Jeff Petit Fare, Alvin Moss, Nadine Ramphal, Tyrena Moxey, Philip & Daphne Brennen & Family, Rosemay Norville & family, Betty Clarke & Family, Brenda Newton, Lucy Rolle & Family, Nykki Sawyer Jupp & Family, Delareese Grant, Sydnee, Ian and Kohen Kerr, Dr. Woodley Thompson & Team, Cameron Lunn, Kyle Turnquest, Joemeko Culmer, Arnold Forbes & Family, Murrio Ducille, Ellison Hanna, Cameron Lunn, Mary Wilkinson, Michelle White, Judith Cooper, Dellerece Worrell, Sheryl Newman, Betty Garcia (USA), Pastor Stuart Kelly, Simone Lawrence (USA), Pastor Anthony & Sharon Flowers & Family, Andrea Stallworth-Davis (USA), Izek & Mafase Cha-gwa (Malawi, Africa), Sabrina & Boris Conod (Switzerland), Colleen Hart & Family (USA) Javon Saunders, Michael Saunders, TCBY family, McAce Technical Drawing Family, Marcia, Cyntiss (Jamaica), Melony Amann, Rashad Rigby, Vernon Rahming, Eloise & Alexis Dean, Elite Security Agency Limited Family. CIBC Shirley Street Branch Family, RhodesMemorial Methodist Church Family, Bishop Theophilus Rolle, Rev. Emily Demeritte, Rev. Dr. Raymond R. Neilly, Rt. Hon. Philip Brave Davis & Family, Rt. Hon Chester Cooper & Family, Hon. Wayne Munroe & Family, Hon. Leon Lundy & Family, Hon. Basil McIntosh & Family, Elcott Coleby, Bahamas Information Systems, Bahamas Investments Authority, Scotia Bank, National Insurance Board, Walk In Clinic, Blu Waters Construction, Harbourside Marine, Caribbean Gas, Progressive Liberty Party, Orlando Florida Family, West Palm Beach Family, Royal Bank of Canada, Lowes Pharmacy, Atlantis, Bahamas Gaming Board, Queens College Alumni, Poinciana Inn Family, Poinciana Apartments Family, Kiwanis Club of Nassau, A.M.; The Staniard Creek Family, Fresh Creek Andros Family, Nick Farah, Brenda Lamm & Family, St. Bede’s Church Family, Reggie Robinson & Family, Clement & Erica Chea, Clement Rolle & Family, Antione Williamson & Family, Soldier Road Boys, Mangrove Cay Family, Central Andros Family, Barbara Stubbs; and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects at Cedar Crest Funeral Home and Crematorium Ltd, Robinson and Baillou Hill Roads, on Friday, from 12 noon to 5pm and at the Church on Saturday, form 9am until service time.