Andre Foster to leave as BTC’s GM at start of next month

Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) is on the hunt for a new general manager, after the company announced that Andre Foster will step down on August 2.

Foster was only promoted to the position in early 2021.

A BTC statement explained that Chief Executive Officer of Cable and Wireless Communications (CWC) Inge Smidts announced Foster’s impending departure. BTC is a subsidiary of CWC.

“Foster has enjoyed a distinguished career with CWC spanning over seventeen years,” the statement said.

“During his tenure, he served as chief information officer for Columbus Communications, then for C&W Communications. He also served as BTC’s chief operating officer, before being appointed general manager in 2021.

“The business is grateful for his leadership following Hurricane Dorian and navigating the company throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The company has also made significant strides in the continued expansion of fiber-to-the-home.

“BTC thanks Foster for his outstanding service to the company and the country, and wishes him every success in the next chapter of his professional journey.”

BTC said it will announce a new general manager in the coming weeks.