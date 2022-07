André Paul Mitchell, aged 76, of Mount Vernon, off Eastern Road, died at his residence on Saturday, July 2nd, 2022.

He is survived by his Daughters: Andria and Audra Mitchell; Sons: Adrian (Tamar), Anwar, and Ari (Jessica) Mitchell; Grandchildren: Aiden, Aliyah, and Carmen Mitchell; Half-Brother: Audley Mitchell; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.