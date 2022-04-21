FUNERAL ANOUNCEMENT

Funeral service for the late Andrea Eugnie Darville age 31 years of Boatswain Hill West will be held on Saturday, April 23rd, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Christian Life Church, Seabreeze Lane. Officiating will be Pastor Jay Simms assisted by Elder Philip Butler and other ministers. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Gardens, Soldier Road.

Left to cherish her fond memories are:

Mother: Theresa Darville, Father: Richard Darville

Sisters: Emily, Alma, Victoria, Bianca Darville, Theresa Glass, Rikki Bowe, Gayle Lightbourne, Venissa Ellis, Nicole Charlton

Brothers: Allan Capron (Sadline), Richard E, Richard B, Owen Darville, Lofton Ellis, P/C 2638 Anton Ellis (Teriska)

Nieces: Chienyka Gerimere, Germya Bain, Aaliyah Capron, Christelle Wallace, Jacquilia Newton, Summer, Sky Ingraham

Nephews: Rashard Darville, Jace Thompson

Aunts: Carol Capron, Jewelann Capron

Cousins: Sabrina Moss (Sade Moss), Tracy & Kermit Moss (Ramond, Terran, Jeffrey, Khe’Ann), Tina Capron (Dorianna, Kevin), Rachel Moss (Shanya,Teiji,Bry,N’Rya), Joeann & Vernon Bethel (Deangelo,Vernon Jr, Ethan,Jordan), Agnes & Fernon Clarke (Ferneisha, Faye, Ava)

Godchildren: Sierra Miller, Aniyah Johnson

Best Friends: Kayleigh Sturrup, Anshanique Rolle, Elshan Johnson, Miah Hall, Aaliyah Romer, Italia Clarke, Ediesha Martin

Sorors: Taje Butler, Myracle Munroe, Christa Curry, Camry Johnson, Ashley Albury-Frazer, Laketra Robinson, Claynelle Bowles, Clevelynn Lowe, Briteni Dorsett, Breeah Rolle, Ulrica Armbrister, Drelexia Bootle

Other Relatives and Friends Including:

Tanya Sturrup & Family, Gail & Ricardo Bowe, Tanya McKenzie, Kerrian Tyndale & Family, Kadeshia Somers & Family, Shenna Hall, Charmaine & Lenesha Clarke, Mosetta Ferguson, Whitlean Rahming, Enoush Cash, Johnuay Farrington, Dorothy Miller, Shanique Nairn, Kandice Eldon, Pascal Hollaender & Family, Eukun & Yvonne Cooper, Astranique Bowe & Family, Kaye & Jaynna Ward, Minister Kaynell Gould, Jhanae Winter, Deangelo Miller &Family, Maha Yatak & Family, Kaylisha Jerris & Family, Emile Knowles & Family, Christian Life Church Family, The Embassy International Family, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Special thanks to Dr. E. Marcus Cooper & Team, Dr. Wesley Francis & Team, Dr. Don Major, Dr. Duvaughn Curling & PMH Oncology Dept, Dr. Lorne Charles &Team, Nurse Judith Demeritte, Dr. Nixon, Colon Cancer Coalition, Eyewitness News Team, Our News Team, Cancer Society of The Bahamas, Sister Sister Breast Cancer Support Group, The University of The Bahamas, National Society of Leadership & Success, Derek Rolle & Leading Voices Toastmasters, Andrew White & Family, Restview Memorial Mortuary.

Viewing will be held at the Serenity Suite at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Soldier Roads on Friday from 10:00 a.m. at 6:00 p.m.