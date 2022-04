age 31 years of Boatswain Hill West died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Saturday, April 2nd, 2022.

She is survived by her parents: Theresa and Richard Darville; sisters: Emily, Alma, Victoria and Bianca Darville; brothers: Allan Capron, Richard E. Darville, Richard B. Darville, Owen Darville and other relatives.

Funeral arrangements and details will be announced at a later date.