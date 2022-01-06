Andrew Alexander Smith age 33 years of Labor Street off Hay Street died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Friday, December 24th, 2021.

He is survived by his mother: Alexandra Williams; daughters: Andrewnique and Paris Smith; sisters: Lakeisha Delancy and Daneisha Williams; brothers: Sanchez Delancy, Larry and Wesley Smith, Latario Delancy; grandparents: Martha Smith and Rosemary Lowe; special friend: Henryneke Rolle, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.