Obituaries
Andrew Alexander Smith
Andrew Alexander Smith age 33 years of Labor Street off Hay Street died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Friday, December 24th, 2021.
He is survived by his mother: Alexandra Williams; daughters: Andrewnique and Paris Smith; sisters: Lakeisha Delancy and Daneisha Williams; brothers: Sanchez Delancy, Larry and Wesley Smith, Latario Delancy; grandparents: Martha Smith and Rosemary Lowe; special friend: Henryneke Rolle, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.