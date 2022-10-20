Funeral service for the late Andrew Benjamin McPhee age 38years of Sandilands Village Road will be held at Beulah Baptist Church, Simms, Long island on Saturday, October 22nd , 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery, Simms Long Island. Officiating will be Rev. Alvin Gray assisted by Tyrone Romer.

Cherish memories will linger in the hearts of all he would have came in contact with especially: Parents : Ednal and Ruthmae McPhee Daughter: Brendia McPhee; Brothers: Ronald, Shaun (Kishnel), Ednal Jr. (Tia), Ricardo and Terrence; Sisters: Karen Simmons, Raquel, and Juliann Butler; Fiancé: Melissa Johnson; Aunts: Lillian and Marry McPhee, Geleta Gray (Dr. Eugene), Muriel Clarke and Juanita Smith; Uncles: Bernard (Essie) of Belle Glade Florida, William Butler, David, Reuben (June) and Edwin Smith; Nieces: Rickcaneya, Rickeya, Shannen, Shauntia, Novia, Natasha and Caroline; Nephews: Shaun Jr. Ednal Jr. III and Ronald; Cousins: Bernard, Anthony, Ronald, Gordon, Kevin, Allen, Stephen, Lawrence, Dwayne, Ricardo, Chester, Trevor McPhee, Wendell, Gregory, Rudolph Sr. (Vernice), Freddie, Anthony, Irendo, Eugenie, Allison, Roslyn, Jennifer, Sherice, Ellouise, Cyprianna, Beverly, Eulapearl, Laticia, Brenda, Theresa, Thelma, Julia, Anniqua, Tramaine, Nikaila, Raqueira, Raunice, Blanche, Rudolph Jr., Regina, Xavion, Vernita, Shandea, Helen, Judy McPhee, David, Linwood, Joseph, Sandra, Loretta, Darrel, Mary, Emmie Simms, Joan Duncombe, Antionette Roxbury, Desiree Burrows, Jamaal Gray, Ricardo, Keeva, Nyashia Smith, Rita, Steve Smith, Rochelle, Amanda, Kelly, Jamaal Smith, Philip, Linda Johnson, Net, Sharmine, Junior Gray, Keesha, Carlone, Sherry, Deidre, Lee,Kate, Deon, Sharaka and Shanel; Godchild: Kristina Adderley Numerous relatives and friends: Pearlene Cartwright and family, Rex Pratt and family, Calvese Gray and family, Malachi Knowles and family, Alvin Gray and family, Mario Simms and family, Malinda Pratt and family, Esther Minnis and family, William Edgecombe and family, Sophia Rolle and family, Christopher Adderley and family, Joan Duncan and family, Milo Simms and family, Nathalie Wallace, Rodney Gibson, Nurse Spence and family, Kishnell Rolle and family, Rachel Robinson, Melissa Darville and family, Rosemary Adderley, Tyrone Romer and family, Anthony Adderley and family, Andrea Adderley, Marco Simms, Brendena Smith, Orthnel Knowles, Sandra Smith, Bill Simmons/Abaco Aggregate and Cement Limited, Lil Jamaica Crew, Soldier Road family and St. Kitts Road family.

Viewing will be held at Beulah Baptist Church, Simms, Long island on Friday from 3:00 p.m. until service time on Saturday, October 22nd, 2022.