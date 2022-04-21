Funeral service for Andrew Berchinal Martin age 52 of Ridgeland Park West, Wentworth Street will be held on Friday 22nd April 2022 10 a.m. at New Bethlehem Baptist Church located on Independence Highway Nassau Bahamas. Officiating will be Reverend Tyrone Laing assisted by other Ministers of the Gospel. Internment will be at Southern Cemetery Cowpen & Spikenard Roads

He was Predeceased by his Parents: Timothy and Shirleymae Martin; Son: Berchinal Andrew Martin Jr. and Brothers: David and Silas Martin.

He is survived by his: Grandson: Bernicko Major; Brothers: Pledge Timothy Jr., & Mario Martin (Dorothea); Sisters: Ferrone Knowles, Charmaine McKenzie (Frank) & Shantell Martin; Nephews: Lashea Martin (deceased), Gianni Deleveaux (Kay Maria), Theo Ferguson, Pastor John R. Darville (Chrystal), Newton Culmer Jr. (Erika), Rashad Knowles, David Martin Jr., Kendall Martin; Nieces: Shanique Marshall, Crystal Reckley, Lashan Martin, Toya Martin, Jasmine Darville-Jones (Aaron Sr.), De’shaughn Martin, Asia Darville, Keshone Morley, Tahnaj Moxey, Pledginique, Daysha, Destiny & Martin; Grandnephews: Randy Foulkes Jr., Aaron Jones Jr., Ezekial Deleveaux, Maison McKinney, Amari Jones, D’Mari Kayard, Newton Culmer III, Mateo Culmer, Theo Ferguson Jr., Teiano, and Carter Ferguson; Grandnieces: Radeika Foulkes-Cartwright (Robert) and Amanda Foulkes-Henfield, Gianna Deleveaux; Uncles: Rev’d. Pastor Jacob (Judy), Pastor Lockwood Deleveaux and Philip Moss; Aunts: Elder Miriam Johnson (Frederick), Leah Scavella (Glen) and Keturah McKinney (Magistrate Samuel); Numerous relatives and friends including: Ms. Galina Moss & family, Mrs. Marzel Pratt & family; Mrs. Lita Johnson & family; Bishop Ghaly-Swann & family; Gardiners, Bain, Robinson, and Mitchell family. Ridgeland Park West family and the Lovely Bay Acklins Family, Deaconist Sylvia Curtis & Family Rev. Howard Williamson & The Robinson Morris AME Church Family, Officers & Members of The Bahamas Driving Instructors Association & last but not least your Last Mile Of The Way Funeral Chapel Ltd. Family.

Friends may pay their last respects in The Chapel At Last Mile of the Way Funeral Chapel Ltd.on Thursday 21st April 2022 from 1:30pm until 5pm and again at the church from 9am until service time.